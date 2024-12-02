We often come across viral memes that represent, symbolise, or celebrate festivals, events, and passing trends. While some are purely for humour, others tend to leave a lasting impact. After the ‘Just a Chill Guy’ memes went viral online, the latest trend to take over social media is the ‘Queen Never Cry,’ also called the 'Queen Don't Cry' memes. These memes feature a newborn baby and her mother, along with the catchy phrase 'queen never cry' being whispered into the baby’s ear. The scene, originating from a Korean webcomic, quickly captured the attention of netizens, who gave it their own creative spins and turned it into a viral sensation. Below, you will find some of the viral ‘Queen Never Cry’ memes shared by netizens. Just a Chill Guy Funny Memes: ‘My New Character’ Hilarious Jokes, Images, HD Wallpapers and Meme Templates Go Viral Online (View Posts).

Origin of Queen Never Cry Meme Explained

The viral memes originate from the Korean webcomic The Ki Sisters, specifically in Chapter 34. In one scene, the newborn baby starts crying, which prompts the mother to gently whisper into her ear, ‘Queen Never Cry.’ The baby instantly regains her composure, stopping her tears and maintaining a calm expression. This catchy phrase along with the humorous premise has inspired many creative reinterpretations and recreations, especially in the form of memes.

Queen Never Cry Viral Memes

She’s Right!

Ykw she’s right- queen never cry (me after crying this entire week straight) pic.twitter.com/oBpHxFbWCP — ✨Angie✨ (@Angie_bears) November 25, 2024

Queen Never Cry Memes

Yep, That’s Right!

A Queen Never Cries!!

No Misfortune Could Make Her Cry

QUEEN NEVER CRY FROM A MISFORTUNE HAPPENING TO HER. pic.twitter.com/wRMwqAuEHe — Luan (@sanctusdomini) November 28, 2024

The chapter eventually shows the baby growing into an adult who remains unbothered by emotional turmoil of any sort. Ever since the first meme was uploaded online, it went viral and is doing the rounds on social media platforms like Reddit, X (formerly called Twitter), and Instagram.

That’s Right, Mama!

QUEEN NEVER CRY that's right mama pic.twitter.com/qcNCBFuNxE — miko🧃🦭 (@iflmhee) November 23, 2024

Viral Queen Never Cry Memes

Yess!!

Queen Never Cry!

My New Role Model

the queen never cry baby is ltrly my new role model pic.twitter.com/9oTNbr0bdV — Tomura 🐐 (@shiggishot) November 24, 2024

Yas Queen!

The viral scene, along with the baby’s sudden shift in expressions and demeanour and the catchy phrase, has become a symbol of emotional strength and resilience. It is also being used in exaggerated and funny situations to represent someone who remains calm and composed in the face of adversity. It not only gave people a push they needed; many found it relatable as well.

