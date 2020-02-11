AAP Supporters in Lucknow Dance to Manoj Tiwari's 'Rinkiya Ke Papa' After Party's Crushing Win Against BJP in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020; Watch Video

AAP supporters in Lucknow dancing to 'Rinkiya Ke Papa' | (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, February 11: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters in Lucknow danced to the tune of Rinkiya Ke Papa - a popular Bhojpuri number sung by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi unit president and noted singer Manoj Tiwari. After the trends released by Election Commission earlier on Tuesday pointed towards a landslide victory for the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, the AAP workers across the nation took out processions. Called a 'Terrorist' by BJP, Arvind Kejriwal Retains Power, Silences Critics.

In one such victory procession in Lucknow, whose video was uploaded on social media, the AAP workers and supporters could be seen dancing on Rinkiya Ke Papa. The clip, said some Twitter users, was akin to adding insult to the BJP's decisive defeat in the Delhi assembly elections 2020.

Watch Video: AAP Workers Dancing on Rinkiya Ke Papa

Celebrations at AAP Lucknow Unit. Workers dancing away to the tunes of 'Rinkiya Ke Papa' 😂😛 pic.twitter.com/e3jBFy3H9w — Qazi Faraz Ahmad (@qazifarazahmad) February 11, 2020

Rinkiya Ke Papa was released as part of an album - ‘Uparwali Ke Chakkar Mein' - in 2012. The song was used by both the AAP and the BJP during the campaign trail for Delhi. While the latter attempted to galvanise support among Uttar Pradesh and Bihar migrants using the Bhojpuri song, the Kejriwal-led party apparently mocked Tiwari through the song.

In the results declared today by the Election Commission, the AAP ended up winning 62 out of 70 seats in the national capital, whereas, the BJP was restricted to 8 assembly segments. The results are marginally different from 2015, when Kejriwal had recorded a victory in 67 constituencies and the BJP was restricted to 3 seats. The Congress has consecutively drawn a blank.