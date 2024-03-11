Apple Vision Pro Viral Video: Anand Mahindra Reacts to Man Wearing Apple's Mixed Reality Headset and Riding E-Vehicle Inside Mall, Says ‘It’s a Nightmare’ (Watch Video)

Mumbai, March 11: Anand Mahindra posted a video on X showing a man wearing a VR headset on his head and riding a single-wheel scooter. This video is reportedly going viral on social media, causing people to look at the technology and its future implications. After the introduction of virtual reality, some have been concerned about how such advanced technology will be used by people in the future.

Anand Mahindra shared this video on X and wrote, "Completely plugged in… And yet, completely disconnected. If this is the future, then it's a nightmare…." In the video, a man strapped in an Apple Vision Pro MR headset is seen riding a single-wheel e-vehicle inside a mall. He does not seem affected by the crowd or any other person. He is having a drink and controlling the e-scooter via his legs without touching the steering wheel. Elon Musk’s Artificial Intelligence Startup Company ‘xAI’ To Open-Source Grok AI Chatbot: Reports.

Anand Mahindra's Reaction on Viral Video of Man Wearing Apple Vision Pro:

Completely plugged in… And yet, Completely disconnected. If this is the future, then it’s a nightmare…. pic.twitter.com/8i8IapgQYu — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 11, 2024

Original Video With Full Length Uploaded by Robtronik (Robert Pointer)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Pointer (@robtronik)

According to a report by NDTV, the man in the video is wearing Apple's futuristic VR headset, the Vision Pro, and is oblivious to the real world due to virtual reality technology. The man even managed to grab popcorn and drinks while he was lost in his virtual world. The scooter he is riding in the video also reportedly appears to be equipped with smartphones. BYJU’s Makes ‘Work From Home’ Compulsory for Employees Indefinitely, Gives Up All Office Spaces Except Bengaluru HQ: Report.

The report said this video sparked debates about technological progress and human interaction. The report said a user commented that we are always online but not present and need a digital detox. Other X user reportedly said it felt weird and that the future would connect more with machines than humans. This video was first uploaded on Instagram by Robert Pointer (robtronik), who shared launching emoji and wrote, "THE FUTURE | is apparently already here. This just happened in real life. I never knew dystopia was going to look like this."

