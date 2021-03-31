The Suez Canal crisis hooked people across the world. Everyone glued their eyes on the internet to know the developments until finally, the Ever Given ship was refloated. But while the efforts were on, several other instances occurred that mimicked the Suez Canal crisis. A pink boat blocked Florida Highway and halted traffic for hours last week. On a similar note, a cargo shift drifted into the middle of River Arun in Sussex. The scene was reminiscent of that in Egypt’s Suez Canal, and as expected, the viral pictures drew obvious comparisons with the Ever Given cargo ship.

The giant container ship, Ever Given, blocked one of the world’s busiest trade thoroughfares for nearly a week. Amid the efforts, people on social media reacted heavily, with some in the form of memes. The world was hooked with the busiest trade and eager to know when the ship will finally be free. Now reports from England is making the headlines, after the 80-metre long vessel, called Elise, was moored in the Littlehampton harbour with a 600-tonne cargo of roadstone but drifted into the middle of the River Arun when one of its mooring lines reportedly parted.

The cargo ship was stranded diagonally across the river. Other ships were still able to pass through a narrow gap by the west bank, a harbour spokesperson reported. No injuries were reported, but the viral pictures naturally made netizens compare blockage with the Suez Canal crisis.

See Pics of Cargo Ship ‘Elise’

River users being turned around - Arun River tottaly blocked by MV Elise pic.twitter.com/diMfSQZr7P — eddie mitchell (@brightonsnapper) March 30, 2021

Check Reactions

Suez Canal? Hold my beer. Arun River currently blocked. Credit: @brightonsnapper pic.twitter.com/2Px7eNDteI — Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) March 30, 2021

Now River Arun!

First the Suez now the River Arun! https://t.co/1ZOA1fOcTz — Tom Cotterill (@pn_tomcotterill) March 30, 2021

However, unlike the vast container Ever Given, Elise was moved on just after hours. The vessel was moved by smaller craft until she came to rest against in the bank of the Arun, leaving the river clear.

