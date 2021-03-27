The massive ship, Ever Given, blocking Egypt’s Suez Canal, continues to make headlines as it blocked the marine traffic. While attempts to re-float the giant ship is on, the incident seems to have a competition. Well, the crate haulier stopping the worldwide trade in the Suez Canal is not the only watercraft holding up traffic. Another pink boat fell off its trailer and blocked the highway, halting traffic for hours in Florida. As expected, social media users began to compare the highway blockage with the ongoing Ever Given cargo ship getting lodged in the Suez Canal. The pictures of the pink boat blocking the Florida highway has gone viral on social media, sparking various reactions online.

The Crestview Fire Department in Florida shared pictures of the boat blocking the highway on Facebook. According to reports, the Florida Highway Patrol worked into the early hours of the morning to remove the boat from Interstate 10, where it blocked the traffic for a few hours. The accident happened when a 64-year-old Pensacola man was hauling the boat west, and the trailer started to sway and collided with a guardrail. The fire department's Facebook post noted that there were no injuries, and the Florida Highway Patrol removed the 38-foot-long pink and white boat.

Pics of the Boat Blocking Florida Highway

Given the Ever Given cargo ship's timing getting lodged in the Suez Canal, all it took was this Facebook post that instantly went viral. Social media users made comparisons between both incidents.

Check Online Reactions

Sideways boats blocking things is the new hot trend for spring 2021 https://t.co/h1mCSrpvr0 — There is no Dana (@biophilius) March 26, 2021

Possibilities!

I know we all think it's fun and games that a big ol' boat is blocking the Suez Canal and another dropped on a highway in Florida, but boats only act like this when they're extremely stressed!! — Bijan Madhani (@bijanm) March 26, 2021

LOL

Headline: Ship blocks Suez Canal blocking 10% of world trade. Florida Man: Hold my beer!https://t.co/Bqrm8aCwZa — Stampeding Longhorn (@LonghornPenguin) March 26, 2021

Watch Video: Suez Canal's Traffic Jam

While the pink boat was successfully removed, authorities continue to remove the massive Ever Given ship blocking the Suez Canal. As per the latest reports, several efforts to free the ship wedged into the Suez Canal bank were failed. The race to re-float the ship is on.

