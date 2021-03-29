Suez canal memes recently took over social media in form of memes, jokes and viral videos and now after the Evergreen ship stuck in the Suez Canal, it is an Evergreen container carried by a truck that is sweeping the internet off! A truck carrying an Evergreen shipping container crashed on a freeway in China causing the traffic to halt for a REALLY long time and it has now become the butt of all jokes especially as people compare it to the 'Ever Given' Ship stuck at the Suez canal. One of the world's largest container ships owned by Evergreen recently ran aground and blocked the Suez Canal the pictures of it turned into memes and jokes in no time. 'Ever Given' Ship, Stranded in Suez Canal for 6 Days, Floats Again (Watch Video).

The Evergreen container accident occurred on the Changchun-Shenzhen Expressway in Nanjing, the capital of China's eastern Jiangsu province as it halted diagonally across the freeway, blocking traffic and causing major congestion. Netizens, however, cannot stop comparing it to the current situation in the Suez Canal. The 200,000-tonne container ship remains wedged between the banks of the Suez Canal, blocking hundreds of vessels transporting products such as crude, liquefied natural gas and retail goods.

Today, an Evergreen truck blocked a freeway in Nanjing, China. Evergreen should start manufacturing condoms. pic.twitter.com/ToJWPqG0dx — Dr Aman kashyap (@DrAmankashyap) March 27, 2021

I received this animated illustration from a friend who lives in Singapore. He is an accountant & has a few maritime clients Shared the video with my brother, who was a mariner, & asked him to provide his analysis of what happened with the #EverGiven in the #SuezCanal 1/n pic.twitter.com/0Sp8OZGOte — Naren Menon (@NarenMenon1) March 29, 2021

However, some good news did come our way related to the Suez Canal issue. The container ship which had blocked the Suez Canal since March 23 has been freed and re-floated, maritime service provider Inchcape Shipping said on Monday. The Panama-flagged ship, Ever Given, had veered off its course in a single-lane stretch of the canal during a sandstorm, reports dpa news agency. Dredgers and tug boats had been working around the clock to free the massive 400-metre-long-vessel. As the shortest shipping route connecting Europe and Asia, the canal is one of the world's most important waterways, with about 30 percent of global container ship traffic passing through each day. An estimated 12 percent of world trade, by volume, is carried through the Suez Canal.

