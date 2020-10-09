After a video of an elderly man crying over his small eatery in South Delhi Baba ka Dhaba, about getting no customers due to the lockdown, had gone viral. As the video was widely shared, people crowded at the place to support his business. Meanwhile, Zomato has listed 'Baba ka Dhaba' near Malviya Nagar in Delhi and their team is "working with the elderly couple there to enable food deliveries". Zomato India further in their tweet writes, "Thank you to the good people of the internet for bringing our attention to this." Heart-Breaking Video of 80-Year-Old Delhi Couple Unable to Make Ends Meet amid the Pandemic Goes Viral! Here's Why They Need Our Help NOW More than Ever.

In the video that was initially shared on Twitter, the stall’s owner, 80-year-old Kanta Prasad, shows vessels containing dal, soya curry, paneer and other dishes which are ready to be served. When the man asks how much the aged couple earn in a day, Prasad says, "Earning? This is how much we’ve earned." He shows a thin bundle of Rs 10 notes from a box and said that’s all they have earned. The couple said they don’t earn more than Rs 80 a day, despite starting as early as 6.30 am. Baba Ka Dhaba in Delhi Gets Immense Response From People, Pics and Videos of Crowds at Local Food Stall Prove The Power of Social Media; Check Baba's Message to Everyone.

Baba ka Dhaba Listed on Zomato:

UPDATE: baba ka dhaba is now listed on zomato and our team is working with the elderly couple there to enable food deliveries thank you to the good people of the internet for bringing our attention to this ❤️ — zomato india (@ZomatoIN) October 8, 2020

Zomato further in their tweet says, "There are many other baba ka dhabas out there who need help- if you know a similar outlet, go to http://zomato.com/addrestaurant to share their details and we promise we'll do what we can."

Help For People in Need:

there are many other baba ka dhabas out there who need help- if you know a similar outlet, go to https://t.co/LvDa7NiYL5 to share their details and we promise we'll do what we can 😇 — zomato india (@ZomatoIN) October 8, 2020

The video also shows how small the stall is, as Prasad cries and wipes his tears. The man recording the video, Gaurav Wasan, a food journalist with his own YouTube channel, Swad Official is heard promising to help them and not to cry. The video was largely shared on the internet with the hashtags #BabaKaDaba #SupportLocal and #VocalForLocal being on top trends.

Kanta Prasad on His Baba ka Dhaba:

The video was also shared by celebrities, including actors Raveena Tandon, Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker, and AAP’s Somnath Bharti, who even visited the dhaba the next day. The Instagram video of Baba Ka Dhaba has been viewed by more than two crore people, and the one on YouTube has garnered more than three lakh views.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 09, 2020 02:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).