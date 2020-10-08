The pandemic has hit all of us in different ways, BUT it has especially impacted the street vendors and small business owners who are struggling to even make ends meet amid the pandemic. Such is the case with this 80-year-old couple who were otherwise living a humble life by selling food by the street in Malviya Nagar opposite to a Hanuman Mandir for thirty years. They would earn their daily bread and butter by selling food on the street like chapattis, rice and different types of curries but amid the pandemic with people not leaving their homes and vendors not being allowed to continue with their business, they have been heavily impacted. This Too Shall Pass! Stay Safe, Stay Home Positive Messages for Coronavirus: Photos and Motivational Quotes to Spread Hope During the Pandemic.

In fact, these days people are refraining from eating outside under a legitimate fear of contracting the virus BUT that is impacting small business owners like this couple massively. In the video that is now going viral, you will see the couple tear-up when they are asked by the person making the video about their living. They explain how even after waiting at their shop for over half a day, they were barely able to make 50 bucks. They continue to show the kind of food they offer and it looks delicious.

Take a look at the video for yourself:

The Video is Now Catching Momentum on Twitter. Watch:

This video completely broke my heart. Dilli waalon please please go eat at बाबा का ढाबा in Malviya Nagar if you get a chance 😢💔 #SupportLocal pic.twitter.com/5B6yEh3k2H — Vasundhara Tankha Sharma (@VasundharaTankh) October 7, 2020

The person who shared the video goes by the name Swad official on Youtube and he tells us more about the couple in the description box. He says that that "very old couple working hard to earn a living". He further said, "I went there and saw them struggling, I couldn't stop but cried. They said they start early at 6.30 am and by 1.30 am they could only earn Rs 60/-, so went ahead and bought all their stuff for a day. But they need more of our help as at this age where they need rest, they are earning so that they can eat at the end of the day." He even gave further details saying that, "the name of the food place is Baba ka Dhaba and its address is: Opposite Hanuman Mandir, Near Taxi stand, Malviya Nagar." He even mentioned that the prices start at Rs 30 onwards.

