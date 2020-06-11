Beheading of Christopher Columbus Statue Was Predicted by The Simpsons? Viral Pic From the Cartoon Mirrors Recent Event Amid Black Lives Matter Protests

Beheading of Christopher Columbus Statue (Photo Credits: @WiseArts/ @Phil_Lewis_/ Twitter)

The Black Lives Matter protests are everywhere. People raise their voice to end systematic racism and police brutality towards black citizens. Amid the protests, in the previous week, many statues across the United States made headlines for being removed by angry citizens. A Christopher Columbus statue in Boston was beheaded overnight. The recent event, however, mirrors an episode from The Simpsons. Yes, we are back with The Simpsons and its predictions. A picture of the cartoon series is now going viral, questioning if the American animated sitcom has predicted the beheading of statues as well. Although the emotion of the episode, slightly different, it certainly depicts the recent occurrence, that is what the netizens would like to believe. Did The Simpsons Predict White House Lights Out? Viral Pics From the Animated Series Shock Netizens of Another Possible Prediction Amid Protests Over George Floyd’s Death.

The beheading Columbus’ statue in Boston is not the only monument to be toppled this week. A Columbus statue in Virginia was also vandalised, torn down and thrown in a lake. There is a sweeping movement to remove statues of slave owners and colonisers, as well as confederate symbols. Amid the ongoing protests, a picture is going viral, from The Simpsons Season 1, Episode 8. Six Times When The Simpsons Predictions Came True.

In the 1990 episode, ‘The Telltale Head,” Bart cuts the head off a statue of town founder Jebediah Springfield. He beheads the statue to impress a group of bullies and later returns it when guilt overtakes him. He admits that he had not considered what the statue means to Springfield and re-heads the statue after apologising to the angry mob. The emotion may not be the same, but the recent event quite gave netizens a weird déjà vu moment.

Pic of Beheaded Christopher Columbus Statue

A Christopher Columbus statue in Boston was beheaded overnight https://t.co/oZVRStbQAc pic.twitter.com/ZxQqAlYcTl — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 10, 2020

The Simpsons Predicted It?

In the episode, Bark does not really aware of the Jebediah’s statue before he beheads it. But in real life, the Black Lives Matter protesters are well aware of Columbus’ history and so the past lives of many historical figures. In the past few months, there have been more Simpsons’ parallels with reality, including the latest events of The White House lights out. Obviously, The Simpsons episode is a coincidence, and it does not intend to minimise the pain and hurt felt by every other victim of racial violence. But the resemblance has always made the headlines.

