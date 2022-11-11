Every now and then, you may find Kim Taehyung on the trending section of Twitter. The famous K-pop idol is known for his stylish looks, soulful voice and incomparable talent. BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung's power has not just been confined to his music and energetic stage performances, but even his fashion style has made an influence. The South Korean singer is always in the headlines for his contemporary airport looks, cute selcas and adorable expressions. ARMY eagerly look forward to seeing what their favourite BTS member will wear next. Taehyung broke many world records with his calibre. During a live interaction, Kim disclosed how he writes the songs. He revealed that he composed the melody first and then proceeds to pen down the lyrics. BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung Videos and Pictures Go Viral Online As He Jets Off to New York for Solo Schedule Donning Striped Polo Shirt!

Fans adore the BTS singer by many names that suit his captivating character and lovely actions. While some call him Choco Bun for his mochi-like cheeks, others know him as Baby Lion or Tiger. This name was initially given to the K-pop icon for his fluffy-but-fierce appearance at the start of his debut days. The now young and charming-looking vocalist aspired to be a professional singer in elementary school. With his father's support, Taehyung began taking saxophone lessons in early middle school to seek a career in the music industry. The singer will celebrate his birthday on Sunday, 30 December 2022. Let's join V's fandom by sharing BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung HD wallpaper, cute pictures, and images ahead of the celebration. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung and BLACKPINK's Jennie 'Leaked' Pic Goes Viral on Twitter; ARMY and BLINKS Go Gaga Over The Dating Rumours of the K-Pop Sensations!

Listen To BTS' Kim Taehyung Solo Track "Winter Bear":

ARMY's Wind Prince is known for setting milestones. V got the tag of the first male Korean celebrity ever to surpass 50 million followers on Instagram and achieved the landmark in record time! The vocalist hit one million Instagram followers in 43 minutes, another record under Tae Tae's name. He also topped Forbes's most handsome men in the world chart with his compelling charm and perfect smile.

