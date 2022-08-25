BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung, jetted off to New York recently. The Bangtan Boy's attire was a stunning standout as he wore a striped Polo shirt and looked just how the ARMY see their Wind Prince. As per reports, Tae Tae has a solo schedule in NYC. There isn't much information about what exactly that is; it was said that Taehyung is going there for a photoshoot. The pictures and videos of his airport look went viral on the microblogging site Twitter. Kim Taehyung Airport Fashion: BTS V in Shorts, Velvet Winter Jacket and Dark Sunnies Is BIG MOOD (View Viral Pics & Video).

Have A Look At V's Latest Airport Look:

I’m deeply in love with Kim Taehyung! pic.twitter.com/iNurXzSMAk — thv updates ♛ (@Vdailyl) August 24, 2022

Super Cute!

Kim taehyung look so dreamy in this outfit.🫠🥰💗 HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT TAEHYUNG! #BTSVpic.twitter.com/ulFCsJRH6x — Taehyung ♡ (@thvbtsluv) August 24, 2022

The Love For King Taehyung!

kim taehyung smile and greeting the fans 🥹 TAEHYUNG WELCOME TO NEW YORK pic.twitter.com/YwoOSqI6F5 — *✧ (@taeteluv_) August 24, 2022

Tae Tae In NYC

look at kim taehyung, he looks so good TAEHYUNG WELCOME TO NEW YORK pic.twitter.com/7dB00HMrpS — *✧ (@taeteluv_) August 24, 2022

Agreed!

wow the world really stops for kim taehyung, he’s really the prettiest pic.twitter.com/FaCu91tcXN — THV🎄 (@Taehyungimpact) August 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)