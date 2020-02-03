CA Results 2019–20 Are Out and So Are the Memes! Funny Jokes Take Over Twitter As ICAI Declares CA Foundation and Intermediate Merit List

CA Results 2019–20 Are Out and So Are the Memes (Photo Credits: @AnujGahlawat4/ @PrimeVideoIN/ Twitter)

The Institutes of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA results 2019-20 for Foundation and Intermediate courses. The Institute updated its website; caresults.icai.org with the merit list for CA Foundation 2019-20 result and CA Intermediate 2019-20 result. With the declaration of the CA results 2019-20, the memes have taken over social media. Funny jokes and CA memes have surfaced on Twitter as ICAI declared the CA Foundation and Intermediate merit list. From waiting for the result (as the site turned down for a while) to releasing if they qualified the exams, the CA memes are here to make you go ROFL. CA Foundation and Intermediate Results 2019–20 Declared! Check ICAI Merit List Online.

The Institute earlier released a notification stating that the CA results 2019-20 will be out either on February 3 or February 4, 2020. With the increasing anticipation, it was confirmed that the merit list would be declared today, February 3 at 4:00 pm. However, the Institute slightly delayed the result declaration, and the reason is unknown. Finally, the CA Results 2019-20 is now live on ICAI websites along with the merit list.

Becoming a CA is never easy. The process to qualify each stage of examinations are harder than anyone can imagine. This is one of the reasons that CA memes are so famous among aspirants. Whenever the results are out, it is mandatory for the candidates to make funny jokes displaying their satire over the results announcements. And when ICAI declared the CA Foundation Result and CA Intermediate Result (old and new courses), it was obvious to see CA memes surface on Twitter.

CA Results Are Out And So Are the Memes!

After getting pass in ca inter #caresults CA student - pic.twitter.com/tTuh6XWrWc — memes_wala_banda (@AnujGahlawat4) February 3, 2020

In Case, You Didn't Clear This Time Too!

if you know, you know 😩 #CAresults pic.twitter.com/K8SGiCBBVJ — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 3, 2020

Every Single Time!

website of ICAI after every result Ye bojh hum se nahi samjhal raha re baba #CAresults — ☣️ (@Shakuni06) February 3, 2020

LOL!

This Can Never Go Old!

Oh My!

Aren’t they relatable? Well, if you are not a CA aspirant, chances are you may not get the jokes. In order to bring a smile on the hardworking CA candidates, netizens often go creative, making funny memes and jokes on Chartered Accountants. We hope that you cleared the above examinations. Start your preparations for the next level to become a certified CA.