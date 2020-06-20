Mumbai's iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus was opened on June 20, 1887. It is one of the busiest railway stations in India. The station was known as Victoria Terminus and it was changed to the present one in March 1996 and is now known as CST (or VT/CSTM). The then Minister of Railways, Suresh Kalmadi has changed the name of the station.

The CSTM was put on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2004. The station serves as the headquarters of the Central Railways in Mumbai, India. The station boasts of rich heritage from the entrance, which is flanked by a lion and a tiger, thus representing two countries Great Britain and India. The main structures of CSTM are made up of sandstone and limestone, and the interiors are made with high-quality Italian marble.

Here are few stunning pictures Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

