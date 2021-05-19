XXX website, OnlyFans is only getting more popular and now a nursery worker has ditched her job in childcare to join the XXX subscription-based website, earning $100,000 via selling nude photos. Aimee Higher, 20, started her OnlyFans account in February 2020 and began building her social media following and creating content on the side of her day job as a nursery worker. After a year of juggling both and consistently making more from OnlyFans she quit her job with kids to go full time as an erotic content creator in January this year, and now earns $100,000 a year. The Queensland woman said she had felt drained by her nine-to-five job in childcare, despite loving what she did. The Aussie teen started off with only 400 followers on Instagram and now has over 20,000 followers on the app as well as on TikTok where she promotes her OnlyFans account. Her 150 subscribers quickly turned into 1,300 fans who each pay $14.14 a month to view her content, including nude and lingerie photos as well as intimate content on request.

"I knew there was more to life and wanted to be my own boss and have financial freedom. I started my OnlyFans account on the side of my job and made $1100 in the first month and then $2500 most months after that for a year. I would go home on my lunch break to create new content and message my wonderful subscribers back. As soon as I went full time that jumped to $12,000 month and last month I had my best month yet - earning over $30,000." She further said: "I used to earn $2,600 a month so that's more than ten times the income. I'll chill naked in my room and my subscribers will get to see that - I think the body is art and there should be no shame in sharing it freely."

From XXX Websites, OnlyFans & Pornhub.com to Zoom & Amazon some companies did have a great 2020 during COVID-19 lockdown. Recently, Mrs, Poindexter who had revealed a few weeks ago that she was bullied because of selling hot photos and videos on XXX website OnlyFans. However, she had made clear that she is in no mood to back out after being bullied by fellow parents at her kids’ school. Soon after the revelation, she claimed that her three sons were expelled from the school on the account of her having a XXX account on OnlyFans. More controversy poured in when Mexico Prisoners joined the XXX website OnlyFans and went viral for sharing masturbation, oral and group sex videos! But It is not all that bad, recently, a California beautician, Saffron Rose, joined the XXX website OnlyFans because of being extremely 'micro-managed and underpaid' and NOW rakes £32k a month, you can check her HOT pics & videos here.

OnlyFans usage spiked up with even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna coming closer to fans. And while one of the most popular names would be the racer-turned-porn star, Renee Gracie who is very popular on OnlyFans, the list is never-ending. OnlyFans doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com. Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com. Last year, Beth Spiby, a 24-year-old who is quite popular on Instagram was working at M&S, Manchester had her life changed due to OnlyFans. She quit her menial job to join OnlyFans. She used to work as a cashier at M&S and has also previously worked at KFC. Beth now makes between £10,000 (9,38,855 INR) and £15,000 (14,08,282 INR) a month via the XXX website OnlyFans. Moreover, a sexy grandmother is known to earn a handful by selling seductive pictures on OnlyFans. She is 59-year-old and has quit her main career for this lucratively paying job.

