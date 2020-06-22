If you have had beer anytime then you'd know it makes you want to visit the loo too often. And the more you chug, the more frequent your visits. But holding onto pee is never a good idea. A Chinese man had a terrible experience after he drank a lot of beer but did not pee for 18 hours! His bladder ruptured and reportedly had not one but three tears in his organ. He had had over 10 beers and passed out. He woke up to excruciating pain that he was unable to even lie flat. Doctor Sucks Urine from an Old Man's Bladder Mid-Flight to save His Life; Internet Calls Him a Hero (Watch Video).

A 40-year-old man identified as Hu was rushed to the Zhuji People’s Hospital in China’s eastern province of Zhejiang after he suffered from terrible abdominal pain. The pain was so severe he was unable to even lie down. Holding on to his pee for more about 18 hours after having 10 rounds of beers had torn his bladder. Scans at the urology department confirmed the ruptures were at not one but three points because of the increased pressure on the organ. He had to undergo an emergency operation. Man in Vietnam Transfused With 15 Cans of Beer to Save His Life From Alcohol Poisoning.

Holding on to one's pee has severe effects like urinary tract infections, kidney swelling and more kidney damage. So it is never advised to hold on to peeing. Thankfully, surgeons were able to repair the damage and the man is now stable and recovering at his home. Doctors have noted that although this was a rare case, it is possible for anyone who controls their urine for long hours. They also stated that while the human bladder is flexible for fluid ingestion, there is a limited capacity it can hold, up to 350 and 500 millilitres.

