Coronavirus Panic Spreads on Twitter As Netizens Worry Over the Deadly 2019-nCoV Virus
The death toll and the number of people infected by the Wuhan coronavirus continues to grow. It shows no signs of slowing despite severe isolation and population control methods that have been put in place in China. According to the latest report, the virus is responsible for 564 deaths so far. The number of confirmed cases globally has reached above 28,000. And the threat is not only limited to China. The 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has reportedly spread to 25 more countries, alarming public health authorities across the world. People are stressed. The coronavirus panic has spread on Twitter with netizens being worried over the deadly virus. They are sharing the number of infected cases so far, and what rightly might protect them. Coronavirus Outbreak: Video of Chinese Elderly Couple, Infected by Deadly Virus, Holding Hands in Hospital Will Leave You in Tears. 

Panic is everywhere. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the outbreak a global public health emergency. International airports across the world are reportedly deploying screening measures to isolate passengers with symptoms related to the disease to prevent the spread of the disease. The 2019-nCoV has no cure, but medical experts are working on it. Netizens fear the deadly virus. Amul's Ad on Indians Being Evacuated From China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak Leaves Twitterati Divided. 

Meanwhile, many precautionary measures are advised to follow. Amid all the concern, netizens have taken to Twitter to share what they know so far. Some claims are unauthorised which are confusing them too, while many others share the tragic data of Coronavirus death toll and people infected so far.

At the moment, Twitterati is not in a happy space as panic over 2019-nCoV grips them. It is a dire situation. But everything shared on the internet is not valid. During the moment of crisis, the chances of fake news spreading online are high. People are hence advised not to believe everything they read on Twitter and try to follow some precautionary measures as suggested by the government health officials.