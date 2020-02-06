Coronavirus Panic Spreads on Twitter As Netizens Worry Over the Deadly 2019-nCoV Virus

Coronavirus Panic Spreads on Social Media (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The death toll and the number of people infected by the Wuhan coronavirus continues to grow. It shows no signs of slowing despite severe isolation and population control methods that have been put in place in China. According to the latest report, the virus is responsible for 564 deaths so far. The number of confirmed cases globally has reached above 28,000. And the threat is not only limited to China. The 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has reportedly spread to 25 more countries, alarming public health authorities across the world. People are stressed. The coronavirus panic has spread on Twitter with netizens being worried over the deadly virus. They are sharing the number of infected cases so far, and what rightly might protect them. Coronavirus Outbreak: Video of Chinese Elderly Couple, Infected by Deadly Virus, Holding Hands in Hospital Will Leave You in Tears.

Panic is everywhere. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the outbreak a global public health emergency. International airports across the world are reportedly deploying screening measures to isolate passengers with symptoms related to the disease to prevent the spread of the disease. The 2019-nCoV has no cure, but medical experts are working on it. Netizens fear the deadly virus. Amul's Ad on Indians Being Evacuated From China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak Leaves Twitterati Divided.

Meanwhile, many precautionary measures are advised to follow. Amid all the concern, netizens have taken to Twitter to share what they know so far. Some claims are unauthorised which are confusing them too, while many others share the tragic data of Coronavirus death toll and people infected so far.

#Coronavirus Trend on Twitter:

#coronavirus #CoronaOutbreak Death toll - 564 Dotal confirmed - 28078 Total recovered - 1141 pic.twitter.com/zMrET20S0q — Rishabh Thite (@f17starscream) February 6, 2020

Must Do!

Everyone would want to wash their hands right away to prevent the spread of germs, especially in today's world. #WithMyWand #CoronaOutbreak pic.twitter.com/W3M4PyfZpM — Gema Galgani (@LemonDropIcing) February 6, 2020

Brave Doctors And Nurses!

Brave doctors and nurses who have volunteered to go to Wuhan to treat coronovirus patients. This is a coronovirus suicide mission and many of these brave doctors and nurses won't come back to their loved ones. More power to you guys 💪 God bless you #CoronaOutbreak #PrayForWuhan pic.twitter.com/L6Os5kgrnO — Shabab Jaffri (@shababjaffri5) January 29, 2020

Sadly, the Death Toll Increased!

#CoronaOutbreak coronavirus has now killed at least 427 people and infected more than 20,630 globally. pic.twitter.com/97VZH8NA1D — Corona Outbreak (@corona_outbreak) February 4, 2020

A Heart-Wrenching Video:

At the moment, Twitterati is not in a happy space as panic over 2019-nCoV grips them. It is a dire situation. But everything shared on the internet is not valid. During the moment of crisis, the chances of fake news spreading online are high. People are hence advised not to believe everything they read on Twitter and try to follow some precautionary measures as suggested by the government health officials.