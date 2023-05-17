Mumbai, May 17: The day when "aliens will make their first public appearance" on Earth has been revealed by a mystery social media user claiming to be a "time traveller from the year 2198." The social media user, @timetravelexplorer, has amassed over 124,000 likes after posting bizarre predictions about what is ostensibly going to occur in the future.

They have so far made assertions regarding a wide range of topics, including robotics, natural disasters, and even the end of the world. But in their most recent warning, they asserted that they knew precisely when extraterrestrial life will make itself known to humanity, and it won't be too long. 'Time Traveller' Makes Chilling Prophecy in TikTok Video, Predicts Discovery of Mysterious Sea Creature in 2047.

“I'm a time traveller from 2198, and this will take place in the next five to ten years”, said the self-described time-warper in the viral video.

Several claims by the latter include aliens making their first public appearance in the year 2026, a volcano eruption in Europe in 2024 leading to the creation of more land, and the world population reaching to a record 9 billion figure.

“Oh Everyone look in the sky for a while if the air is clear with stars and if you have a laser just point it at a ufo I have proof UFO vids ask me”, a user commented, while another said, “Let's just wait and see.”

The viral post follows a TikTok creator's assertion that thousands of people will be sucked through a San Francisco gateway that is two miles wide and who calls themselves a "time traveller from 2671." ‘Time Traveller’ From Year 3000 Claims US Navy Will Interact With UFOs This Month, Makes Other Chilling Predictions Including Discovery of Deadly Virus in Antarctica.

Eno Alaric, also known as @theradianttimetraveller, predicts that a gigantic sinkhole will emerge near San Francisco, California, taking around 15,000 people back in time; the most of them won't be able to escape.

