Have you ever seen a cow flying? It happened for real In Switzerland! Well, the cow didn't exactly fly but was airlifted by a helicopter! Yes, in a video now going viral one can see a cow being airlifted with the help of a helicopter and netizens cannot stop talking about it. The video, shows a cow tied up carefully while it is flying up in the air looking down on Earth. According to ABC News, the Swiss farmer decided to have his cow airlifted and its video is now viral. The farmer reportedly decided to use a helicopter to airlift the wounded cow as it had a limp as he didn’t want to risk further injury. Horse on Plane! Woman Takes a Pony, Her Emotional Support on American Airlines Flight Surprising Fellow Passengers (Watch Video).

Wow, that's some real animal love! The video is going viral on Twitter. People cannot help but praise the farmer who was so thoughtful. The farmer is being lauded for being sensitive towards the animal's health. Many even said that any other farmer would have chosen to put the injured cow down, while some pointed out how Swiss farmers are known to love their cows and take care of them really well. Watch the video of the cow flying in the air:

WHEN COWS FLY: A Swiss farmer decided to use a helicopter to airlift one of his beloved bovines down the mountain. The farmer says the cow had been walking with a limp and he didn't want to risk further injury to the animal. https://t.co/HSjcKh5oy6 pic.twitter.com/5qZgRdcWWs — ABC News (@ABC) August 19, 2020

The super cool video received a lot of comments from netizens. "You can see it’s not putting weight on it’s rear left leg. Surprised the bovine was so calm", one comment read. "I think that's awesome a lot of people would have left her or put her down #WhenCowsFly" read another comment. "That was cool. The cow wasn’t in the least freaked out and seemed really to enjoy the Ride! It was as far as the cow was concerned a Nice change in the Herd routine. Hey it BEATS WALKING all the way down the mountain", another person said.

