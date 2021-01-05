A South African animal sanctuary has come under the radar for letting a CrossFit gym owner do pull-ups on an elephant's tusks. Emma Roberts defended her actions at Adventures with Elephants sanctuary saying she does ‘not agree that sharing an amazing moment with this animal is cruel in any way’. As the video of the incident went viral on social media platforms, netizens questioned her actions. Pregnant Elephant Killing Sparks Outrage in India; 5 Instances of Animal Cruelty Which Made Humanity Hang Its Head in Shame.

Another person commented, "Absolutely abhorrent. People don't understand the horror that wild animals go through to "perform." Elephant spines are not meant for holding humans' weight." Following the outburst on social media, Roberts owns her own CrossFit gym released a statement on her now-deleted Instagram account defending her actions. She writes, "For the sake of this amazing facility I have opted to remove my post. I do not agree that sharing an amazing moment with this animal is cruel in any way. However, there are many humans out there who only see the negative." Used Condom Put on Snake's Head in Mumbai Leaves It Suffocated.

CrossFit Gym Owner Does Pull-Ups on an Elephant’s Tusks:

She further writes, "Beating elephants is cruel, riding them is not ideal, keeping them in horrible environments and killing them for their ivory is cruel. Providing them with a home in their natural environment and educating people about how intelligent and wonderful they are is not cruelty. Unfortunately, only a small percentage of the world is enlightened enough to see this. She continues, "Those of you who have sent me wonderful messages, thank you. Those of you who have made this amazing experience for me feel like something I should be ashamed of... Shame on you."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 05, 2021 09:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).