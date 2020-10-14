It is Dhammachakra Pravartan Day 2020 today, October 14. Also called Dhamma Chakra Anupravartan Din, it is marked to celebrate the Buddhist conversion of Dr BR Ambedkar and his thousands of followers on October 14, 1956, at Deekshabhoomi. This was the day, when the father of the Indian constitution renounced Hinduism and accepted Buddhism. Every year, it is celebrated at Deeksha Bhoomi. But given the current situation, massive rallies and gatherings are cancelled. People have taken to Twitter to remember Dr BR Ambedkar and everything he did by sharing his powerful quotes to mark the day. This is why Dhammachakra Pravartan Day 2020 wishes and messages trend on Twitter.

It was in 1941, when BR Ambedkar wrote an important article in Janata (The People), where he articulated the life and mission of Lord Buddha, on the eve of Buddha Jayanti. The article in Marathi, he claimed only Lord Buddha could purify the lifeblood of Hindus if they want to have democracy in India. The mass Buddhist conversion had taken place on October 14, 1956. This is why, every year on October 14, people greet one another with wishes and messages and remember Dr BR Ambedkar and his teachings. People gather to pay homage to the great man, whose contribution to the country can never be forgotten.

As we celebrate Dhammachakra Pravartan Day 2020, let us check out how BR Ambedkar’s followers are observing this day today, amid the pandemic. Twitter is filled with Dhammachakra Pravartan Day 2020 wishes, messages and BR Ambedkar’s famous quotes.

BR Ambedkar’s Dalit Buddhist movement, also called Nei-Buddhist movement, is considered as one of the most historical events. In this nearly half a million Dalits, formerly untouchables joined him and converted to his Navayana Buddhism. Navayana means ‘new vehicle’, and it refers to the re-interpretation of Buddhism by BR Ambedkar. Dhammachakra Pravartan Day is a significant event for Ambedkar’s followers, and it is observed every year with great honour and pride.

