Have you heard the latest news? Well, it is about the Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is now the world’s 2nd richest person. His year of dizzying ascents hit a new apex, as the Tesla Inc. co-founder surpassed Bill Gates to achieve the feat. According to media reports, the 49-year-old entrepreneur’s net worth soared $7.2 billion to $127.9 billion, driven by yet another surge in the company’s share price. Can Twitterati stay calm? Hell no! Netizens have flooded the social media platform congratulating the 2nd richest person in the world, of course with the hilarious usage of funny memes and jokes that they are best creating at. As Musk is ranked 2nd, reactions pour in on the internet, and you can’t miss it.

We have been seeing Elon Musk on the upward trajectory this whole year. In August, he was in the top-four, before India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani. In September, we saw him surpassing Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to become the third richest man in the world, and now he even overtook Bill Gates, claiming the second position. His milestone marks only the second time in the index’s eight-year history that Microsoft Corp. co-founder Gates has ranked lower than the number. He held the top spot for years, before being bumped by Jeff Bezos. According to reports, Musk’s boost in net worth came after a seven percent jump in Tesla stocks. Bloomberg noted that he had added $100.3 billion to his net worth this year.

Anything related to Musk, always makes it to the internet. Be it his baby’s name or even if to wish him on his birthday, netizens never fail to use memes to shower their wishes to the Tesla CEO. So, when he was announced as the 2nd richest man in the world, it was quite expected to see hilarious memes and jokes taking over the microblogging platform.

Check Tweets:

LOL

#ElonMusk becomes 2nd richest person by surpassing #BillGates * Meanwhile Bill Gates to Elon pic.twitter.com/lXZUaB94Hv — $ (@Just_said_it) November 24, 2020

Musk RN!

Do You?

Someone steals my 54 rs yesterday And today #ElonMusk became the second richest person in the world : pic.twitter.com/9H0RQwaBlx — Mr Prince (@Epic__Prince) November 24, 2020

Totally!

So Finally @elonmusk became the 2nd Richest Person surpassing the great Bill Gates 💯 #BillGates #ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/7id1QKhIo9 — SUMIT KR YADAV (@iamsky____) November 24, 2020

Latest

#BillGates after hearing news that now #ElonMusk is the 2nd reachest person in the world 😅: pic.twitter.com/R2EsFVduJ2 — 𝕯𝖎𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖓𝖙 𝕻𝖆𝖙𝖊𝖑 (@_Dishant7) November 24, 2020

Hahaha

So Apt!

Congratulations Musk!

LOL, Why?

#ElonMusk becomes the 2nd richest person in the world Everyone:- pic.twitter.com/fdQ5E5AtCY — Ashish (@brb_memes7) November 24, 2020

**Kaafi**

Hahahaha

Mood!

Aren’t they hilarious? Creating memes and jokes have become netizens’ way of celebrating an achievement. It is worth noting that the year has been a lucrative one for the world’s wealthiest people. Despite the pandemic which has affected the world’s economy miserably, the billionaires have managed to achieve newer heights.

