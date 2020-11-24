New Delhi, November 24: The 49-year-old Tesla Inc. co -founder Elon Musk superseded the Microsoft's Bill Gates to become the second-richest person in the world. His network increased from $7.2 Billion to $127.9 Billion as the share prices of Tesla surged with the company approaching towards a $500 Billion market value. He also owns stakes in Space Exploration Technologies Corp,. or Space X. However, most of his net work is build up by his holdings in Tesla. Elon Musk Launches 'Tesla Tequila' Worth $250, Premium Quality Alcohol Gets Sold Out Online Within Hours!

Musk was able to increase his net worth by $100.3 Billion alone in this year. This value addition has been the highest anyone from the list of Bloomberg Billionaire Index, a ranking of the world’s 500 richest people has recorded. The Space-X founder hold 35th rank in January 2020. This is only second time in the eight-year long history of the index that someone has been bale to push Gill gates down from the second spot. Earlier Amazon.com's Jeff Bozos managed to secure the second rank in 2017. Elon Musk Tests Positive and Negative for COVID-19 After Taking 4 Tests on the Same Day, Says ‘Something Extremely Bogus Is Going On.’

Elon Musk is a South African-born American entrepreneur and businessman who founded X.com (now PayPal) in 1999 , SpaceX in 2002 and Tesla Motors in 2003. Musk became a multimillionaire in his late twenties when he sold his start-up company, Zip2, to a division of Compaq Computers.