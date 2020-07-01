If you have opened Facebook then you might have been flooded with people's caricature avatars. The social networking site has introduced avatars similar to Bitmojis. And catching up on the trend everyone is posting pictures of their lovely avatars on not only Facebook but also Twitter and Instagram. If there is something that remains constant with every trend it is the funny memes and jokes accompanying it. So as Facebook Avatars is the new trend on social media, funny meme reactions have also started coming in. Some are joking on why haven't they got it yet. Twitter Fleets Introduced in India, Netizens React With Funny Memes and Jokes to New Snapchat Story-Like Feature.

The avatar is just a way of creating an emoji or yourself, or a digitalised version of you. Facebook Avatars was available in the US, Australia, New Zealand, Europe and Canada and is now rolled out to users in India as well. So those who have the Facebook Messenger have created their avatars and showing them off on social media. But seeing everyone's timelines flooded with these new pictures, some have made them into jokes and memes.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on Facebook Avatars:

How You Think You Look Like

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark || Dad Whisperer (@thecatwhisprer) on May 16, 2020 at 7:37pm PDT

Hahaha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JUST SURAJ JOKES (@justsurajjokes) on Jul 1, 2020 at 5:39am PDT

Waiting For The Update

*Facebook released Avatar feature* Meanwhile lite user* pic.twitter.com/4LZe5hHzNR — Dhiraj Deb (@DhirajDeb1) June 30, 2020

Nahi Dekhna Yaar!

* people sharing their avatars on Facebook Me pic.twitter.com/vm6sXmdINt — Harshal Bhargav (@HarshalBhargav) July 1, 2020

FB Y U Do Dis?

Meanwhile, if you haven't got your avatar yet, we tell you how to go about it.

How to Create Your Facebook Avatar?

Ensure you have the latest updated version of the Facebook app on your phone. Click on the menu, you will get an avatar option.

Once you click there, you will get an option to select the hairstyle, clothes, eyes, specs, a lot more customisable options.

You can also select the body type. Once you have selected everything, you click on done.

You will get an option of how you'd like to share it on your feed. Select the pose and done. Your avatar is ready.

So it's pretty simple if you have the Messenger app. Get rolling and share your digital personality with everyone. If not, do share the funny memes with everyone who has got it.

