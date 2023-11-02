As Shubman Gill played an inspired knock of 92 runs against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara was spotted in the stands of the stadium cheering Team India. She gave a very disappointed reaction after Shubman got dismissed and then gave him a standing ovation as Shubman walked back towards the pavilion. Fans loved her respect for the star batter and made the picture of her standing ovation viral. Sara Tendulkar’s Disappointed Reaction Surfaces After Shubman Gill Falls for 92 Runs in IND vs SL ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Sara Tendulkar Gives Standing Ovation to Shubman Gill

Sara Tendulkar Giving Respect to Shubman Gill's Innings

