Another Coronavirus Lockdown in India? Rumours About 3-Day Complete Shutdown From 29th to 31st February Is False, Know Truth

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the trends of spreading fake news and rumours have increased vastly on social media platforms. In recent, netizens are claiming that a total lockdown will be implemented in India for three days from 29th February to 31st February 2021.

"Total lockdown strictly for 3 days from 29th Feb to 31st Feb. Everything will be closed. Plan your grocery accordingly," the message claimed. Govt Depositing Rs 1 Lakh in Bank Accounts of All People in India Under 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' Yojana? PIB Reveals Truth Behind Fake WhatsApp Message.

Messages Going Viral on Twitter:

🚨🚨 Breaking News: Total lockdown strictly for 3 days from 29th Feb to 31st Feb. Everything will be closed. Plan your grocery accordingly. — AD'DEY (@Addey_33) February 24, 2021

#Breaking All India Lockdown Strictly For 3 Days.. From 29th Feb to 31st Feb ! Everything will Be Closed Including Grocery Stores. — Karthik Keerthy (@Karthik_Keerthy) February 24, 2021

Breaking News: WHO declares total lockdown strictly for 3 days from 29th Feb to 31st Feb. Everything will be closed. Plan your grocery shopping accordingly 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/FrisCuyaB3 — Ymn tweets 🇮🇳 (@Halal_Professor) February 24, 2021

The LatestLY fact check team found that the message making rounds on social media is fake. In 2021, February only has 28 days. Only in a leap year, the month of February has 29 days instead of 28. Hence, there cannot be another lockdown from 29th February to 31st February and the viral claim is fake.

Fact check

Claim : Total lockdown will be implemented in India for three days from 29th February to 31st February 2021. Conclusion : Maximum, February can only have 29 days and that too during a leap year. Hence, the claim is fake. Full of Trash Clean

