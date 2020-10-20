India’s Imports From China Have Increased by 27% During April-August? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Know Truth Behind Viral Tweet

New Delhi, October 20: Amid the border tensions between India and China, a tweet is being widely circulated on social media platforms claiming that India's imports from China have increased by 27 percent during April-August. The tweet, that went viral on social media platforms was a post by Pankaj Pachauri, the Editor-in-Chief and Founder of Go News India. "While India shows “red eyes” to China at LAC and invites Quad navies to encircle “the Dragon” India’s imports from China increase 27% between April-August", the tweet by Pachauri read. UPSC Civil Exam Age Limit for Students of General Category Reduced to 26 Years? PIB Debunks Fake News, Reveals Truth Behind Viral Post.

Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the claim is fake. Giving a clarification, the fact check informed that India's imports from China decreased by 27.63% whereas India's exports to China increased by 27% during April-August. Social media platforms including Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter among others have been flooded with several such fake and misleading news which leads to panic and confusion among people.

Here's the fact check by PIB:

.@PankajPachauri has claimed in a #Tweet that India's imports from China have increased by 27% during April-August. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. India's imports from China decreased by 27.63% whereas India's exports to China increased by 27% during April-August. pic.twitter.com/pIZslleD2R — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 20, 2020

Here's the tweet by Pankaj Pachauri:

While India shows “red eyes” to China at LAC and invites Quad navies to encircle “the Dragon” India’s imports from China increase 27% between April-August. Business of politics do not come in the way of real business. Never. — Pankaj Pachauri (@PankajPachauri) October 19, 2020

The government had advised people of the nation not to believe in such fake news and rumours that spread like wildfire on social media. Several initiatives have been taken by the government to curb the spread of fake news by doing a fact check of the fake and misleading information on digital platforms.

Fact check

