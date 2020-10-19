UPSC Civil Exam Age Limit for Students of General Category Reduced to 26 Years? PIB Debunks Fake News, Reveals Truth Behind Viral Post

New Delhi, October 19: A viral news is being widely circulated on social media platforms claiming that the maximum age for anyone planning to give the UPSC Civil Examination has been reduced. The fake claim says that the maximum age limit for students of general category who aspire to appear for the UPSC Civil Examination has been reduced from 32 years to 26 years. The claim states that after the age of 26, an individual cannot become an IAS-IPS officer as authorities have put a limit on the age. The claim states that the new rule is applicable only for aspirants belonging to the general category. Dearness Allowance Cut Announcement Withdrawn by Modi Govt? PIB Debunks Fake News, Reveals Truth Behind Misleading Post.

The fake news went viral on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, which triggered panic and confusion among aspirants. A fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) categorically denied the fake claims and said that no such decision has been taken by UPSC. "This claim is fake. No such decision has been taken by UPSC", the PIB fact check said.

Here's the tweet:

दावा: एक न्यूज़ आर्टिकल में यह दावा किया जा रहा कि सामान्य वर्ग के छात्रों के लिए यूपीएससी सिविल परीक्षा देने की अधिकतम उम्र 32 वर्ष से घटकर 26 वर्ष होने जा रही है। #PIBFactCheck: यह दावा फर्जी है। यूपीएससी द्वारा ऐसा कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया गया है। pic.twitter.com/5SdBNF7KSz — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 19, 2020

Several such fake posts are being widely shared on social media amid the coronavirus pandemic. The government has time and again urged people to be alert of such fake news and visit government websites for any such announcement.

Fact check

Claim : In a news article, it is being claimed that the maximum age for taking the UPSC Civil Examination for students of general category is going to decrease from 32 years to 26 years. Conclusion : PIB fact check reveals that the claim is fake and said that no such decision has been taken by UPSC. Full of Trash Clean

