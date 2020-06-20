June 21 will be celebrated as Father's day! And we are here to remind you to wish your day and make the day special. Now we know, a day is not enough to express your love for him but that why miss an opportunity to show him how much you love him! If you are looking to wish your dad in the most special manner, you can check out this collection of Happy Father's Day messages and images, quotes, GIFs, SMS or WhatsApp stickers to wish the man a very Happy Father's Day. But if you share a special bond with him just like best friends, we have some of the funny memes and jokes that you would love share with your dad on Father's day. And why not, it is always better to make him laugh than make him emotional right?

From Funny memes and Jokes that perfectly describing desi Indian dads to the savage ones that will your dad himself laugh out loud, there are memes for all kinds. The technically challenged dad, the father who keeps taunting about "bijli ka bill", the one who will keep reminding you of the benefits of sleeping early and even the ones that blame your cell phone for everything, just name it and you have memes for every situation. Take a look at the best ones:

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @din_bhar_memes on Jun 11, 2020 at 8:26am PDT

Relatable AF!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by not private (@edgy_or_whateva) on Mar 26, 2020 at 6:37pm PDT

ROFL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vscreations🔵 (@vscreations___) on Apr 2, 2020 at 5:01am PDT

LMAO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eye Think (@eyethinkofficial) on Mar 6, 2020 at 4:01am PST

Been There

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memes (@universalgyaani) on Feb 28, 2020 at 10:18pm PST

On Point!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laugh Gas (@say_gasy) on Feb 5, 2020 at 11:13pm PST

Oooh, Savage!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Funny Yearnings ® (@basket.of.fun) on Jan 25, 2020 at 9:10am PST

Dad Comedy!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bananacat (@bananacatmemes) on Oct 10, 2019 at 1:41am PDT

Dads And Math Problems

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Night Meme Time (@nightmemres) on Oct 3, 2019 at 6:39am PDT

Speechless

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toll_baba (@troll_wale_baba) on May 14, 2019 at 1:22am PDT

WHY?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Follow Me If You ❤ Memes (@wakeup_until3am) on Apr 23, 2019 at 3:57am PDT

Super Relatable

View this post on Instagram A post shared by -insert Name Here- (@_just_boring_thingss) on Jan 30, 2019 at 6:33pm PST

This is tough times, make your dad laugh with funny memes jokes! It is also important to check on him from time to time. Both his mental and physical health require your attention in situations when the world is braving a pandemic. So keep your phone aside and make feel special.

