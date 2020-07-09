Another day of ‘new normal’ life of staying indoors and another list of random memes, these reactions will surely make your dull day brighter, if at all it is. It was only yesterday, July 8, when Instagram launched TikTok-like feature, ‘Reel’ in India. The feature allows netizens to make short videos, just like the banned Chinese app. Naturally, it had to be welcomed with hilarious memes and jokes. #InstagramReels is running as one of the top trends on Twitter, with social media users sharing their reaction to the latest Instagram feature. Again, there are every day hilarious jokes that come and goes to make the netizens smile a little bit more during this difficult time. From Instagram Reels funny memes and random hilarious jokes, here is a compilation of the best reactions that will make you ROFL. Latest Meme Templates For Free Download: From Hera Pheri Dialogues to Coffin Dance Video, These Meme Formats Will Help You Make Funny Jokes.

Social media these days have played a significant role. Almost all of us are hooked on our phones now, more than ever. New trends, memes, videos and many other information and online debates keep us engaged. It is essential to spread laughter during times like this, when we are in a pandemic. This could be one more reason as to the increasing reactions towards every decision and announcements made by governments and companies. Like, when TikTok among 59 Chinese apps was banned in India, there were thousands of tweets lauding the move. So when Instagram launched TikTok-like Reels, it was natural for netizens to come up with more reactions. Let these funny memes and jokes that people are sharing today, give a dose of laughter and make your day brighter. Instagram Reels Launched in India: How to Get Instagram’s Newest Feature? Here’s Everything You Should Know About Making TikTok Style Videos on the App.

Check Funny Memes of the Day

LOL, Who Else?

Me : I’m afraid of no one except Allah also me when i hear a random noise at 2 am 🥶#MEMES pic.twitter.com/1Nv6WPIrY4 — Anas 🎃 (@52_Anas) July 9, 2020

Yes Please!

#MEMES #memesdaily When my friend come to my home and start uttering abuse suddenly Le me:- pic.twitter.com/dW7rwTMIVs — Bhoomika maheshwari (@__Sankii__) July 9, 2020

Woah

Instagram Reels?

Hahahaha

*TikTok Lovers Crying On The Ban of TikTok* Le Mark Zuckerberg :#instagramreels pic.twitter.com/ScSuNICtAP — Don't Get Offended 🇮🇳 (@RishavDJindal) July 9, 2020

ROFL

Instagram after adding short vedio feature called #instagramreels pic.twitter.com/zOhmYoTgJV — Aman (@loki_916) July 9, 2020

Yeah, Right!

Aren’t they all so relatable and hilarious at the same time. These memes perfectly capture your perpetual state of work from home exhaustion, staying indoors significantly and of course, your first reaction coming across to the latest feature of Instagram. Have you made a Reel, yet?

