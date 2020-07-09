If you have scrolled through your Instagram then you must have seen short videos being shared as 'Reels'. That's the new feature the photo-sharing application has launched last night. In this, a user can make short 15-second videos, very similar to TikTok. The introduction of Instagram Reels is good for the content creators but for the viewers and memers, it is new target to crack jokes on. Not many are impressed with this new feature and funniest jokes and memes comparing it to TikTok are up online. #InstagramReels is among the top trends of Twitter this morning with funniest memes and jokes mocking the app. Fact Check: Instagram Update Notifies You of Who’s Taken a Screenshot of Your Story, Post and Shared Through DM? Know Truth About This Claim.

Among many other updates that are likely to come on the app, the Reels feature was being experimented in Brazil, Germany and France. It was launched in India yesterday. With TikTok being banned a few days ago, Instagram Reels comes as a good option for creators to post their videos on this photo-sharing app. But those who are were not great fans of this short video content are clearly unhappy with the newest feature. They have mocked the app for becoming like TikTok and reacted with the funniest of memes and jokes using the famous meme templates.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on Instagram Reels:

YouTubers Right Now

Memers Be Like...

Why Instagram Why

Sold!

Instagram launched #Reels in India after the ban of tiktok Le memers and public : pic.twitter.com/Cj4SLRD98n — Rohanrawat (@Rohanrawat2306) July 8, 2020

People Used to Old Instagram

Kya Hai Ye?

Instagram adds a new feature just like Tik Tok. Me to Instagram #instagramreels pic.twitter.com/MkHPVj4NOa — Mumbaikar (@Bombay_Suburban) July 8, 2020

Uninstalling in...

TikTok Users are Happy!

It is not new to see every new update be of any app being responded with memes and jokes. Even when Twitter fleets was introduced, people made memes on it. Eventually, we all will get used to it but right now it is time to just partake in the humour that trends online.

