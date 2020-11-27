Imagine the horror of hailing from a place which is named like one of the most common profanities! An Austrian village had the name "Fucking", well that was until they decided they had had enough! The town's mayor has finally decided to get rid of the name and change it to Fugging, starting next year one. It got worse for the residents who were called Fuckingers. Uh Huh. So the villagers has changed their name for good and people here will definitely have a good start to 2021. Dildo Gets Jimmy Kimmel As Its Honourary Mayor! Apart From This Canadian Town, Here Are Six Other Places With Suggestive Names That Will Make You Laugh So Hard.

As per the report in Guardian, a municipal council meeting publishing the details of this decision. The village of about 100 people, located 350km west of Vienna, will be named Fugging from 1 January 2021. The signpost which reads the village name has become a popular spot for tourists, to stand by and snap their pictures here. While it makes good for their social media, it was not going well for the locals. Singer Akon's Real Name Has Amused Twitterati, People Make Funny Memes and Jokes.

A majority of villagers decided that it was time to change their name for good. Andrea Holzner, mayor of Tarsdorf, the municipality to which the village belongs told the local newspaper, "I can confirm that the village is being renamed. I really don’t want to say anything more – we’ve had enough media frenzy about this in the past." But while the locals or 'Fuckingers' are glad to see the change, others feel that it was unnecessary. The name itself gave them free publicity and they should have taken the jokes in good humour.

History of Fucking Village

Now we are sure, you have at least a little curiosity to know what prompted this name in the first place. This village was inhabited in 1070 and there's a local lore to their name. Dating back to 6th century, it suggests that a Bavarian nobleman called Focko actually founded the settlement. Now the very first records of this village spell it as Fukching in 1303. The spelling of the name evolved over the years. The ending is an old Germanic suffix indicating the people belonging to the root word to which it is attached, thus Fucking means "(place of) Focko's people."

But starting 2021, Fucking remains a history as the village now changes to Fugging.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2020 03:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).