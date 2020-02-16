Girl Poses in Front of Eiffel Tower and Asks Followers to Guess the Location, Twitterati Hilariously Trolls Her With Best Responses

Girl Poses in Front of Eiffel Tower (Photo Credits: @daniela__luiza/ Twitter)

We said it then, we repeat it, social media is not all bad. It can be counted as one of our blessings as it keeps us entertained every moment when we are bored to death. Every day, some tweet, video or Facebook post goes viral captivating the netizens for hours as some of them leads to hilarious memes and jokes. Now a tweet is going viral, which shows a girl posing in front of the famous Eiffel Tower in Paris. What has got the Tweeple talking is the caption that reads, “Can anyone guess the location.” Naturally, netizens had the best responses! They are hilariously trolling her by guessing the locations which are nowhere close to what she was hoping for. Woman Complains About Ulta Beauty Foundation, but Twitterati Has Fun Reacting to Her Extra-Long, Perfectly Curled Eyelashes With Funny Memes.

The Eiffel Tower or as the French call it, La Tour Eiffel is one of the world’s most recognizable landmarks. You will find no one, who does not know about the quintessential tower. So, when Twitter user @daniela_luiza asked her followers to “guess” the location, where she was posing, netizens could not hold their humour. They had to give her better responses; she was not hoping. Would You Kiss a Stranger For Picture? Woman Reveals She's Done it at Eiffel Tower, Many Others Join In.

Here's the Viral Post:

Can anyone guess the location pic.twitter.com/XzX45pc7FK — Danielurr (@daniela__luiza) February 15, 2020

Donning in all black outfit and sneakers, with the sparkly tower behind her, Twitter user @daniela_luiza anticipated that people would guess where she was. From Egyptian Pyramid to shopping centre, netizens are having a field day by ‘guessing’ it all but Eiffel Tower.

Wild Guesses!

That’s a pyramid behind you Obviously you’re in Egypt https://t.co/MK2dGO461M — JEMEL ONE FIVE🇯🇲 (@JemelOneFive) February 15, 2020

LOL!

Nice!

Ibiza on Pleasant hill https://t.co/9xOCuRyHaE — 11kbs 🧍🏻‍♂️ (@LowResFlex) February 15, 2020

Can't Even!

Elephant and castle shopping centre https://t.co/rd2nkEbOcs — Mr #WrayNPlay 🖤 (@dbcxptures) February 15, 2020

Totally!

Oh My!

Got the pun? The Twitter user must have not expected so many responses and not one guessing the right place! It could be possible that Danielurr actually wanted her post to be funny and lame. But looking at the hilarious jibes, it seems like, she should have had a better caption. Maybe, something like, ‘Posing in front of the Eiffel Tower.’ No?