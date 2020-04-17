How You to Make Washing Dishes More Fun? These Hacks Will Make the Chore Feel Less of a Drag When Your Kitchen Sink is Full During Lockdown

Kitchen (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

You are home, and you must be raiding your kitchen thoroughly. You are whipping up those pasta with those home-made sauces and trying to bring out the chef in you! You are getting super creative with your meal plans. Sure, cooking is fun, but hard work does not end there. It also means that you must cry washing the dishes. But hey, there is a silver lining. You will burn some extra calories in the process. But if washing dishes feels like a drag, these hacks will make the chore more fun.

Add Some Aroma-Element

Before you get on the dishes, add a few drops of your favourite essential oil on the base of your sink. As you wash your dishes, the hot water will release the scent and make the experience more pleasant for your nose. You can also put some lemon wedges on the garbage disposal to mask any lingering odour while you are cleaning. How to Organise Your Kitchen? Beautiful and Genius Ways to Arrange the Messy Cabinets in Your Pantry.

Use the Time to Listen to Your Favourite Music

You can also invite some music into your dish-washing. You can make it the time to catch up on that relaxation music or the radio. When you pair a new habit with a monotonous routine, you will be able to manage the activity better.

Make it Meditative

Why not bring on some mindfulness while doing the dishes? Take your dish-washing opportunity to clear your mind and get lost into the repetitive cycle of scrubbing, rinsing and drying. Wind it up with a moment of gratitude for the meal you just winded up. Simple Hacks for Organising Your Messy Bedroom Within Minutes During COVID-19 Lockdown.

End it With a Self-Care Activity

When you are done with your last dish, grab your hand cream and take a moment to appreciate the refreshing scent. You can also play your favourite songs, the ones that transport you to more carefree times and make you feel better. 'Am I Meditating Every Time I Close My Eyes?' All the Hilarious Thoughts You May Have If You Are a Newbie to Self-Care!

To make your dish-washing experience less dragging, take a bite of the chocolate bar lying in your freezer. This will not only feel good and rewarding, but you will be looking forward to doing it again.