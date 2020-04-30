Irrfan Khan Death: ‘Not Taking a Moment to Say Goodbye,’ Sudarsan Pattnaik Imprints Life of Pi Dialogue on His Sand Art to Pay Heartfelt Tribute to the Actor (View Pic)

Irrfan Khan Sand Art by Sudarsan Pattnaik (Photo Credits: @sudarsansand/ Twitter)

It is still hard to believe that one of the finest actors in India, Irrfan Khan, passed away. He was only 53, when he took his final breath. Fans continue to mourn his demise. Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid a heartfelt tribute to the actor with a beautiful sand art creation at Puri beach. The sand artist embossed the creation with Khan’s famous dialogue from 2012 film, Life of Pi, “Not taking a moment to say goodbye.” Pattnaik finished the art, with “Miss you Irrfan,” to mark the actor’s untimely demise. The sand art will touch your heart and reminds all of us, that we lost one of the most talented and versatile actors of the Indian cinema. Remembering Irrfan Khan: From Salaam Bombay to Angrezi Medium, Complete List of Actor's Films That You Can Watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, iTunes and YouTube Online.

Throughout this lockdown, Pattnaik was actively sharing throwback pictures of his sand art to honour the hard-working people in the frontline and other national and international events. But Khan’s death, like all of us, shook him too, and he could not pay his tribute any better than creating a beautiful sand art for the mindblowing actor. “Heartfelt tribute to the Bollywood legend #Irrfan on his untimely demise. My sand art at Puri beach with message, '... not taking a moment to say goodbye.' #RIP,” Pattnaik captioned his sand art. He inscribed his artwork along with an outline of the actor’s face. Chris Pratt, Natalie Portman, Angelina Jolie Send Heartfelt Condolences on Irrfan Khan's Death.

View Pic:

".....not taking a moment to say Goodbye" . Sandy tribute to the legendary Bollywood Actor #IrrfanKhan . My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/xxLUikjtXk — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 29, 2020

Watch Video of the Sand Art:

After the news of Khan’s death made it to the internet, fans were quick to share their tributes and condolences. His famous dialogues, especially the one from Life of Pi went viral on social media. “I suppose, in the end, the whole of life becomes an act of letting go, but what always hurts the most is not taking a moment to say goodbye,” is the complete dialogue. From Bollywood and Hollywood actors and actresses to politicians to fans, everyone shared their shock, the moment Khan’s demise was reported, yesterday, April 29, in the afternoon. Irrfan Khan No More: Sons Babil and Ayan Khan Spotted Outside Kokilaben Hospital, Leaving For Actor's Funeral.

The actor died at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. He was hospitalised due to a colon infection. In 2018, Khan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour, a rare form of cancer that attacks various parts of the body. He subsequently underwent a treatment in the UK for a year. During his final moments, Khan was reportedly surrounded by his loved ones.