Jammu and Kashmir Residents Tweet For The First Time Since August 5, 2019, as Government Lifts Social Media Ban

Srinagar, March 5: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday lifted the ban on social media websites after seven months. The ban on internet was imposed following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year. The people of the newly formed union territory would be able to access unrestricted internet but with only 2G speed. People of Jammu and Kashmir expressed happiness after the ban was lifted. Jammu & Kashmir: Govt Lifts Ban on Social Media Websites in Valley, Move to be Effective Till March 17, 2020.

According to reports, internet connectivity shall continue to be made available with Mac-binding. Unlike post-paid users, the pre-paid SIM card holders can use these services unless verified as per government norms. The order to lift the ban on social media will only be applicable till March 17, 2020. After the administration lifted the ban, Twitter was flooded with tweets from people of J&K. Jammu & Kashmir: Iltija Mufti Challenges Govt, Says Will Use Social Media Using VPN in Valley.

Here Are Some of The Twitter Reactions:

"I'm tweeting from my phone after seven month-long ban"

I'm tweeting from my phone after seven month-long ban on the #Internet in #Kashmir with no support of #VPN as VPNs never worked on my phone. — Zulqarnain Ibn Usuf (@mzzulfi) March 4, 2020

"After 7 month-long break i am tweeting this tweet from my laptop"

After 7 month-long break i am tweeting this tweet from my laptop as social media is open for people in Jammu and Kashmir. P.S -Administration lifts ban on social media sites in kashmir. #Srinagar #Kashmir — Umar Ganie (@UmarGanie1) March 4, 2020

"First legal tweet from #Srinagar post 5th Aug 2019"

First legal tweet from #Srinagar post 5th Aug 2019 — Sanjar Dev (@sanjard) March 4, 2020

"First legal tweet after long!"

First legal tweet after long!#Kashmir — Reyan J (@ReyanJ1) March 4, 2020

"This is my first legal tweet after 5th Aug. 2019"

This is my first legal tweet after 5th Aug. 2019. Yah right understood, 2G had been restored. Legally, I want to scream "i am living in world's largest Demon Crazy"#whyoppression@ZairaWasimmm @ReallySwara @ravishndtv @hrw @AIIndia @sonamakapoor — Shaariq Kashmiri (@ShaariqKashmiri) March 4, 2020

"My first tweet from #Kashmir outside of govt set media centre"

My first tweet from #Kashmir outside of govt set media centre & without using a VPN. Have nothing exceptional to say except that tweeting so comfortably from home feels unreal. Also, is anyone else in #Kashmir finding it unnerving/weird to get continuous updates on whatsapp? — Azaan Javaid (@AzaanJavaid) March 4, 2020

"Internet Ban is Finally Lifted in J&K"

Internet Ban is Finally Lifted in J&K After more than 7 Months, People can finally have Unrestricted Access to Internet but it's only on 2G for now Feels so Good to Send this Tweet using Phone Data for the First time in 7 Months n not some Broadband WiFi#JammuAndKashmir — Adab D Singh (@mr_adab) March 4, 2020

In January this year, the government had partially lifted ban on the internet services allowing broadband access in selective institutions. The administration had then permitted the use of only government sites, including banking websites. The ban on social media was not lifted by the government as a precautionary measure to prevent rumour mongering in the Kashmir Valley.