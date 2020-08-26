It has been about five months that we are all stuck at home because of the pandemic. The situation is such that going out at any time of the day is not an option anymore. Only if we need essential services, we can step out of the house, wearing our protective gears. Hence, it is no surprise to see that people are dissociating from the world around them. This is why #MentallyI’mHere is trending since the past few days on Twitter. Since everyone wishes they were somewhere else, doing anything but staying at home, netizens are picturing places they would rather be than where they are at present. The tweets include quite a few scenes from Friends, SpongeBob SquarePants and many more, as a great escape from the chaotic 2020, as just how painful this year has been. The hilarious reactions, funny memes and jokes display netizens picturing themselves where they would rather be than in 2020.

We have surely entered the new decade with a bang. Who would have ever imagined that we will enter a ‘new normal’ life that will, in a way, change our life, drastically? We are more than halfway through 2020. Many of us are physically here, still quarantining at home, but mentally, where are you? Well, we could surely be anywhere. This new meme, ‘Mentally I’m Here,’ is the perfect example, that display where exactly you are, mentally. Latest Meme Templates For Free Download: From Hera Pheri Dialogues to Coffin Dance Video, These Meme Formats Will Help You Make Funny Jokes.

A lot of people have taken to Twitter, sharing pictures of various places from TV, film, pop culture and also some gorgeous pictures of nature with the caption, “Mentally I’m Here.” The viral meme trend is basically an insight into people’s minds and where they would love to be, instead of where they are in reality. It is a great escape from reality, and to netizens, the viral funny meme trend has also brought back some nostalgic places. Check out the best hilarious tweets of “Mentally I’m Here,” from Twitter. ‘I Have a Joke On’ Meme Template Is So Good and These 18 Funny Memes and Jokes Are a Proof of It!

Check Out the Memes

mentally i am here pic.twitter.com/dWC3gqTfDm — ammonite nation (@ammonitenation) August 25, 2020

Mentally, in a Friends' Apartment 20 or Central Perk?

Spooky!

Mentally I am here pic.twitter.com/XtmOZH27RY — jusmina (@josephinaswerve) August 25, 2020

How Many of You?

mentally i am here pic.twitter.com/NBujgF4dEk — Out Of Context Biblio (@BiblioTecMty) August 25, 2020

Peaceful

Best Place!

mentally i am here pic.twitter.com/BTprqvNYgW — lidiya (@leedeeyuh) August 25, 2020

And Never Wanna Comeback!

Missing Crowd?

Travellers no longer have anything to talk about, food lovers are struggling to get some delicious bite from the pandemic-affected restaurants, summer trips are cancelled, and here we are, sitting at home, only hoping where else we could have, but in a pandemic. The above tweets will hopefully offer you the introspection needed to craft a meme of your own, displaying where you are mental, at this moment.

