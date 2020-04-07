Kerala Police Share Footage of COVID-19 Lockdown Violators Shot on Spy Drone With ‘Tracer Bullet’ Challenge Commentaries, Watch Hilarious Video

Kerala Police Share Footage of Lockdown Violators (Photo Credits: Twitter/@TheKeralaPolice)

To contain the novel coronavirus, the 21-day nationwide lockdown has been imposed in India. To ensure that people are practising social distancing and following orders, Kerala Police is using drones. On Monday, the police department shared a video that has left social media users in splits because of the music used in the background. Coronavirus Lockdown Should Be Extended in Phased Manner From April 15, Suggests Kerala Government's Expert Panel.

The background audio is a compilation from 'Tracer Bullet' challenge that went viral in 2016. Tracer Bullet is a term made popular by Indian Cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri, which he frequently used during cricket commentary. Mumbai During Lockdown: From Marine Drive to Shivaji Park, This Drone Shoot Captures The Silent Beauty of Maximum City (Watch Video).

The Kerala Police has used the audio wisely in the clip that shows how people are running away after spotting the drone. The clip has gone viral on social media, garnering over eighty-five thousand views on Twitter.

Kerala Police Tweet:

Drone sightings during lockdown... pic.twitter.com/kN3a4YCJ5D — Kerala Police (@TheKeralaPolice) April 7, 2020

One user said, "Nice work. Do take some action else it would just be a play for these men. Jai Hind!" Another tweeted," Kerala_Police always doing best for the security of Keralites. They already proved it by doing many innovative things during distress time for Kerala. #Salute for efficient and effective support."

According to the Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare's website, the total coronavirus positive cases in India has surged to 4,789, including 124 deaths due to infection. Kerala has reported 387 cases, including 58 recovered cases and two deaths.