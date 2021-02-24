LinkedIn was down a few hours ago and as usual, it was Twitter that was flooded with funny memes and jokes. Not that we are complaining, but the microblogging platform, Twitter was filled with the hilarious post. People usually check Twitter for real updates and the same thing happened this time as well. Netizens shared their frustration too along with funny memes and jokes because people looking out for jobs or making important posts on Linkedin were interrupted by a message that read: "We are currently experiencing an issue across the platform that may cause some API requests to take longer or fail unexpectedly. We are investigating the issue and working on a resolution". LinkedIn Down Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Twitter After Microsoft-owned Social Network Experiences Issues.

Well, LinkedIn is back on track now that the company has resolved the issue. Microsoft's Employment-Oriented online service website previously stated that it would look into the matter and were still investigating what went wrong. Whatever it may have been, Twitter was having a field day with funny memes and jokes. Right from people who were finally going to make a meaningful post on LinkedIn to the ones who were looking for new jobs in peace. Everyone took to Twitter to react in the funniest way possible wit hilarious memes, jokes GIFs and videos.

As Microsoft's Employment-Oriented Online Service Website Crashes, Netizens Take over with Funny Memes:

LOL

LMAO

Startup founders (yes, the ones writing super long posts every day) after #LinkedIN went down.#LinkedInDown pic.twitter.com/Gf4E8MPB0t — Goti Soda 🍋 from Mumbai (@GotiSodaa) February 23, 2021

Every. Single. Time!

Coming to Twitter to check if Linkedin is actually down. #LinkedinDown pic.twitter.com/0VGQiqYnnE — Harsh Soni (@harshsoni73) February 23, 2021

ROFL

Someone, somewhere at @LinkedIn now: "WELL FUCK, WE ACCIDENTALLY DEPLOYED TO PRODUCTION" Speaking of, question to the @LinkedInEng team, is @ApachePinot in any way connected to the stability (or lack of stability) of LinkedIn in situations like this?#LinkedInDown pic.twitter.com/CoS4dF8KPS — Hisham Itani (@hishamitani) February 23, 2021

Well, at least some of us had a good time LOLing at these hilarious memes and jokes. Not just LinkedIn but whenever Instagram, Facebook or even Twitter is down the social media site is flooded with hilarious posts!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2021 09:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).