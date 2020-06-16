Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

Luce Douady, 16-Year-Old Climber and Potential Future Olympian Dies After Falling Down From 500-Feet Alpine Cliff

Viral Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 09:03 PM IST
A+
A-
Luce Douady, 16-Year-Old Climber and Potential Future Olympian Dies After Falling Down From 500-Feet Alpine Cliff
Luce Douady (Photo Credits: International Federation of Sport Climbing YouTube)

French climbing champion Luce Douady died after falling from an Alpine cliff. The 16-year-old was walking on an exposed path to a climbing spot with friends near Grenoble when she slipped and fell 500 feet down. Douady was a rising star in the French climbing team and seen as a potential candidate for Olympics. She was to feature in the Games for the first time in Tokyo. Douady was described as "very promising" in a statement from the French Federation of Mountaineering and Climbing (FFME) on Monday. The club said she was a 'beautiful person' and a 'young woman full of energy, passion, talents'. Nepalese Climber Nirmal Purja Sets New Record in Mountaineering by Scaling World’s 14 Highest Peaks in 190 Days.

FFME said, "This terrible news has had a huge impact on her training partners, her coaches and her club, Chambéry Escalade. But today, the whole federation is in mourning. The IFSC's thoughts and prayers are with Luce's family and friends at this tragic time." Last year, Douady won the Youth World Championships title in bouldering in Arco, Italy, and also finished fifth in her debut appearance at the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Boulder World Cup circuit in Vail, United States.

Watch Luce Douady's Climb:

Douady had already won a bronze medal in a European senior event other than a junior world championship title. French media reported that Douady was walking on an exposed path near Crolles and Saint-Pancrasse when she slipped and fell. Police said that according to initial investigations, they have found that Douady had likely not secured her cable to the handrail properly while going through the pass despite being familiar with it. They also noted that this type of accidents is rare in the area.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 09:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Alpine Cliff Cliff Climb climber France French Climber Grenoble Luce Douady Olympics
You might also like
Coronavirus Vaccine: AstraZeneca Awarded Deal to Supply Europe With 400 Million Doses by 2020-End
World

Coronavirus Vaccine: AstraZeneca Awarded Deal to Supply Europe With 400 Million Doses by 2020-End
Kenenisa Bekele Birthday Special: From Setting Olympic Records to Winning on Marathon Debut, Lesser-Known Facts About the Ethiopian Long-Distance Runner
Sports

Kenenisa Bekele Birthday Special: From Setting Olympic Records to Winning on Marathon Debut, Lesser-Known Facts About the Ethiopian Long-Distance Runner
Deepika Kumari Birthday Special: Lesser Known Facts About India’s Archery Star As She Turns 26
Sports

Deepika Kumari Birthday Special: Lesser Known Facts About India’s Archery Star As She Turns 26
Virginia Fuchs Claims Sex With Boyfriend Responsible for Failed Drug Test, US Boxer Gets Away With Four-Year Ban
Sports

Virginia Fuchs Claims Sex With Boyfriend Responsible for Failed Drug Test, US Boxer Gets Away With Four-Year Ban
No Rest for Vaibhav Singh Yadav in Olympic Boxing Quest!
News

No Rest for Vaibhav Singh Yadav in Olympic Boxing Quest!
Abhinav Bindra Releases Theme Song ‘Make a Mark’ for ‘Taking Refuge’ Project Which Supports Refugees (Watch Video)
Sports

Abhinav Bindra Releases Theme Song ‘Make a Mark’ for ‘Taking Refuge’ Project Which Supports Refugees (Watch Video)
Paris Zoo Reopens After 3 Months of COVID-19 Lockdown: 62 Animals Were Born Amid the Shutdown, Watch Video of Visitors Flocking to Park Following Strict Guidelines
Viral

Paris Zoo Reopens After 3 Months of COVID-19 Lockdown: 62 Animals Were Born Amid the Shutdown, Watch Video of Visitors Flocking to Park Following Strict Guidelines
D-Day Anniversary 2020: Things to Know About Normandy Landings During World War II
Festivals & Events

D-Day Anniversary 2020: Things to Know About Normandy Landings During World War II
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement