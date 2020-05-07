Mahabharat: Twitterati Hails Abhimanyu as The Greatest Warrior Ever, Calls His Death the Most Emotional Scene From the TV Series (View Tweets)

Abhimanyu in Mahabharat (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The mythological epic drama Mahabharat has returned to television and people are enjoying the nostalgia element the show's re-telecast is bringing. The show was originally telecast from October 2, 1988 to June 24, 1990. It starred Gajendra Chauhan, Praveen Kumar, Arjun, Sameer Chitre and Sanjeev Chitre as the Pandavas, Nitish Bharadwaj as Krishna, Mukesh Khanna as Bhishma Pitamah and Punit Issar portrayed the role of Duryodhan, Roopa Ganguly playing the role of Draupadi. It has been one of the most popular shows from the late 80s along with Ramayan. Ram-Leela At Home? Ramayan And Mahabharat's Re-telecast On Doordarshan Leads To Spike In Eye Injuries Among Kids.

Thanks to the lockdown, several citizens began to rewatch the show's telecast and have been following it regularly now. Such is the show's appeal even today that with every episode, we often find some scenes and actors trending on social media for their performances. After watching the show's recent episode, fans have now taken to Twitter to hail the character of Abhimanyu from the epic. Netizens are lauding his courage and have also come up with memes where Thanos is telling his character that he's impressed. The character's death is one of the most emotional scenes in the series and hence fans are hailing Abhimanyu's courage and revealing how he was one of the most crucial characters to the story. Check out some of the reactions here! Mahabharat: Not Duryodhana, Actor Puneet Issar Reveals BR Chopra Wanted Him to Play A Pandava!

Remind me of any character who's a greater warrior than Abhimanyu in the entire Mahabharata...I'll wait. (My mom had tears beside me just after this scene) pic.twitter.com/YT350EtWvL — Shrey Jha (@Scouser_17) May 7, 2020

He destroyed many kaurava soldiers that & was the sole reason why Drona was unable to capture Yudhisthir in the absence of Arjun. He took on the entire Kaurava sena single handily. Pandavas would have lost yudh that day if it wasnt for Abhimanyu#Mahabharat #MahabharatOnDDBharti pic.twitter.com/Y4qGrd8kJ8 — 🦚 (@ranihoon2) May 7, 2020

Coward Kauravas along with Drona and karan couldn't defeat great warrior Maharathi #Abhimanyu one on one.#MahabharatOnDDBharti #Mahabharat pic.twitter.com/opYLhqPlob — Abhijith Shetty (@iabhijithks) May 7, 2020

Abhimanyu's death is one of the most emotional scene in Mahabharata.#Mahabharat pic.twitter.com/l6JmXGXycH — Yash Bunkar (@itsintrovert) May 7, 2020

#Mahabharat A group of cowards killed such a great warrior. This injustice of dronacharya and all those all cowards will make us ashamed everytime. " Veer Abhimanyu" Amar rahen😭😭 pic.twitter.com/a7xGIfzqnT — Mithilesh Singh (@M_Singh_10) May 7, 2020

If you have been following the show, the latest episode retelling the events of Abhimanyu's death must have surely struck and emotional chord. It is said to be one of the biggest events in the mythological epic that makes a commentary on virtues of right and wrong. Do comment and tell us how you found the recent episode of the series.