BTS, the K-Pop group is love. Not just Koreans but people around the world are obsessed with BTS and take pride in being a part of the BTS army. However, yesterday aka December 6 was a big day for the favourite BTS when the K-Pop group took away all 4 Daesang awards at the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards. And this isn't new for them! For the second year in a row, BTS took home four Daesangs at the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards. The 22nd version of MAMA awards was held online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BTS won a total of eight awards which is BIG WIN! They include the four Daesangs aka Album of the Year for Map of the Soul: 7, Song of the Year for Dynamite, Worldwide Icon of the Year, and Artist of the Year as well as Best Male Group, Best Performance, viz. Male Group (Dynamite), Best Music Video (Dynamite), and the Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10. IU’s eight, which was produced by and features BTS’ Suga, also won Best Collaboration. BTS Army cannot keep calm and has taken over Twitter to share amazing pics and videos of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, & Jungkook. The event was hosted by Song Joong Ki and it took place on December 6 without an audience due to COVID-19 restrictions and fans of all K-pop bands BTS, Seventeen, Got7 and Blackpink tuned in digitally as awards were being announced for their favourite artists.

Performances do BTS no MAMA 2020; a thread @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/EbKR6NEeW0 — BTS para B-ARMYs | MÍDIA 🖼️ (@bpb_midia) December 6, 2020

[🏆] @BTS_twt won 10 awards including 3 Daesangs at MAMA 2020 💜 ✅Album Of The Year ✅Artist Of The Year ✅Song Of The Year ✅🌎 Fan's Choice ✅Best Male Group ✅Best Dance Performance Male Group ✅Best Collaboration ✅Best Music Video ✅🌎 Icon Of The Year ✅2020 Visionary pic.twitter.com/vJIj7TfDK5 — BTSChartDaily⁷ᴮᴱ (@BTSChartDailyx) December 6, 2020

CONGRATULATIONS TO @TXT_members and @BTS_twt FOR GIVING US COLOR AND FLAVOR ON MAMA 2020!!!!! pic.twitter.com/w6LkBH9zjf — neia ✜ (@lyricistkai) December 6, 2020

jeon wonwoo in svt’s mama 2019 intro and jeon jungkook in bts’s mama 2020 intro are different, okay? pic.twitter.com/x1ua2intZ6 — nixie (@joonshuas) December 6, 2020

BTS gang members also took to Twitter and reacted to their big win. RM tweeted: "MMA and MAMA, such honourable days. Thank you for watching and really miss you so so much. I love you!" whereas "Thank you for supporting us today. Heart Booing Booing," said Jin. Jimin similarly wrote: "We received 8awards at MAMA Something unbelievable happened. ARMYs, thank you all so much watching the show very late and we will work harder going forward thank you!!" V tweeted out: “Kim taehyung knows only ARMY. I love you. Thank you. I'm waiting for you. See you soon. I miss you. ARMY is precious."

