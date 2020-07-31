Never underestimate the power of the internet! A woman who lost her dearest teddy bear that had a recording of her late mother's message has now found its way back home without a scratch! Mara Soriano from Vancouver put out a post and pictures on Twitter about losing her beloved stuffed plush toy with the reason of why it was so special to her. The customised bear had a recording of the last message from her mom who died of cancer. Netizens started a campaign #FindMarasBear trying to find the brown teddy and even Ryan Reynolds announced a cash prize to those who returned it. And Mara has found the teddy, without a single scratch. She took to Twitter to update everyone and netizens are crying happy tears at this reunion.

Mara Soriano was moving into her new apartment in Vancouver West End exactly a week ago, when they got distracted and her bag was stolen. It had her important documents, iPad and the teddy bear but Mara put the word out on her teddy bear because it had a high sentimental value. The news made it to several headlines and Ryan Reynolds announced a $5000 cashprize to the one who returned it. Three days later, on July 29 Mara posted an update that she has got her favourite Teddy back. "MAMABEAR IS HOME!!! #FOUNDMARASBEAR" she tweeted with a picture of her posing with the toy and internet is overjoyed. New York Police Find Lost Engagement Ring, Twitter Helps Officers Track Down the Couple.

Check Mara's Tweet Here:

She followed it up saying two good samaritans returned it, there are no scratches, the voice is intact and just the glasses are missing. Ryan Reynolds shared the piece of happy news too.

Check Ryan Reynold's Tweet on The Same:

In happier news... thank you everyone who searched high and low. To the person who took the bear, thanks for keeping it safe. Vancouver is awesome. #FoundMarasBear https://t.co/X7FlyiR89P — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 29, 2020

Netizens were too delighted too. Check some of the reactions:

Love For Mamabear and Mara

Mara, this is the best thing to happen all year! There has been so much chaos, but you being reunited your cherished bear just makes the world better. Even though we have never met- I was just so moved by this story. Nothing but love to you & Mamabear!💗🐻💗🐻 So happy 4 U!💗🐻 — Mara³³º¹ (@zvyozdochka79) July 29, 2020

Faith in Humanity Restored

I saw this tweet first thing this morning and it restored some of my love for humanity. Really set the tone for the rest of my day ❤❤❤ so glad you got your mama bear back. — Nyah Nyah Bitch (@elinonservium) July 30, 2020

Wow I’m shocked but so happy to see mamabear was returned to you. Never thought it would happen. At least we know humanity still exists in some places — Al (@KyBootKing) July 30, 2020

Bless the Internet

Damn the internet is super powerful these days huh — RohanSays: #blacklivesmatter (@smileyriley803) July 29, 2020

Needed this News

Somewhere your sweet mother is smiling. My faith in ppl has been restored. I needed to hear this wonderful news today. Hug that bear real tight. — Janice Bossmin (@JBossmin) July 29, 2020

Rejoicing!

Wow I’m shocked but so happy to see mamabear was returned to you. Never thought it would happen. At least we know humanity still exists in some places — Al (@KyBootKing) July 30, 2020

Good News in COVID Days!

sigh...this brings much needed good news to our Covid filled days and nights. Our hearts had grown weary from all the stuff, the bear search united us and helped make someone's life better. — Catherine (@Catheri01306871) July 29, 2020

It is indeed incredible and once again a reminder of how helpful the internet can be. Mara's happiness is also giving a smile to many others who hoped she would be reunited with the precious teddy. In times of such crisis, such good news makes us feel so happy about the world right now. Happy for Mara!

