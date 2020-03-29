March Longest Month? Netizens Feel This Month is Much Longer Than January 2020, Check Funny Memes, Tweets and Jokes

March longest month tweets (Photo Credits: Pixabay and Twitter)

The year 2020 doesn't seem to be a great year for everyone, as right from the start, we are only reading more negative things from around the world. And within three months of the year, the world is battling with the deadly pandemic of Coronavirus. Everyone just wants the bad days to end soon. While everyone felt January was a long year, now the feelings are stronger for the month of March. While January felt long, March definitely feels longer. A lot of people have taken to Twitter to discuss how the month of March feels longer than even January. Some of them have made funny memes and jokes on March being the longest month. January 2020 Longer Than Usual? Twitterati Share How The First Month of The Decade is Painfully Long!

March ends in just two days, but it still feels like the month has been going on since forever. One of the major reasons for this would be the home quarantine that people around the world are in. The widespread of Coronavirus in almost every country has forced people to stay indoors. And everyone is hoping the crisis looming over us ends soon. Amidst all the updates, people are feeling the month of March has dragged on since forever! Funny memes and tweets about March 2020 being such a long month are shared online. February Going Too Fast? Netizens Feel The Month is Rushing A Lil Too Soon After 'Long January' (Check Tweets).

Check Funny Memes and Tweets on 'March Long':

March is Competing With January

This March is competing with January for the longest recorded month in human history — Draco (@_DCChillin) March 28, 2020

March Says, Hold my Beer!

We kept saying January was the longest month of the year then March said hold my beer. — Kaitlin Koch☾ (@KaitlinCeleste_) March 26, 2020

Feels Like Years!

March really been one long ass year. — 𝓐. (@Wuggaaaaa_) March 25, 2020

The month of March has been the longest 3 years of my life — Amro 🦍 (@aaamroooo) March 27, 2020

Haha 51st Day?

this a long ass month tf is it March 51st — Amelia (@helloameliaaaz) March 28, 2020

March Since So Long

It’s been March for so long — Miranda Miller (@MirandaMiller) March 27, 2020

Is it Like 5 Months?

At the beginning of 2020 we joked about how long January was. Now March has been going on for 5 months — Karen Madden (@karendmadden) March 24, 2020

Haha!

Us in January: ugh this month is so long! Us in March: pic.twitter.com/8yOFDeg8Ek — MyTherapistSays (@MyThrpstSays) March 24, 2020

Are you too feeling that this month has been going on and on? Comparatively, February felt like it went in a jiffy, and March has again slowed down. It is more likely because of the situations around us. January saw everything from World War III rumours to other tragedies, including Australian bushfires. February was relatively fine. The month of March has once again seen tragic news with more reports about coronavirus and number of deaths. So it seems like a long month, more so because all of us are in quarantine.