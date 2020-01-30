January 2020 Longer Than Usual? Twitterati Share How The First Month of The Decade is Painfully Long!

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Finally, it is the last day of the first month of the year, and did you too feel the month was incredibly longer this time? Well, then you are not alone. A lot of people on social media are discussing how the first month of 2020 was just not getting over. During the start of the new year, everyone eagerly awaits, what's in store for them, but January wasn't as pleasant. More so, it felt like a month dragged on for more and more days. Netizens are sharing the same sentiment and there are so many tweets and posts, some even funny memes on jokes on January 2020 being a longer month than before.

There is a certain excitement at the start of every calendar year as to how the year would turn out to be. So people make resolutions, hoping this year would be better than the previous one. However, the year 2020 wasn't exactly to a great start with a lot of negative news trending every few days. Probably this is why, people wanted this month to just get done with as soon as possible. But with 31 days going on so slowly, the long month of January has become a talking point on social media. Happy New Year's Day 2020 Funny Memes: These Jokes on Bidding Goodbye to 2019 Will Keep Your Resolution of 'New Year, New Me-me'.

Check Some of The Tweets Discussing How January Was a Long Month:

Feels Like Four Months!

January has been like 4 months long. I’m ready for this wack ass month to be done.. — MJ (@__sniknej__) January 29, 2020

Why So Long?

why does january always have to be so dramatic and long — 🌙 (@malaymango) January 28, 2020

Suspicious Much?

Is it just me or has January been going on for suspiciously too long — Avkyz (@Avkyz) January 24, 2020

Tiring People Out

why is January taking too long to end I’m honestly tired — 델단이ㅣD-361ㅣ8년 디오 (@kyungfusing) January 29, 2020

Can You Relate?

How January Feels Like

How long the past few months have felt: November 11월 █████ December 12월 ██ January 1월 ███████████████ — Jay Lim 임병준 (@aQuoteAday) January 28, 2020

May be Its The Tragedies

why does January feels like whole year, it's too long. so many tragedy happened already — revnàsh🌷 (@shanver_p16) January 27, 2020

Going to Take Your Salary Today?

Going to withdraw my first pay check in 2020 after a very long January. 😂 pic.twitter.com/FUNXOjWzkg — SnailMan (@laurentdarl) January 29, 2020

Clearly, a lot of people around the world are tired of the month and just want to get done with it. Well, there is still one whole day to go. At other times, when we all say times running so fast or the year ending too fast, January 2020 seems to be taking a lot of time or at least that's what it seems like. What do you think? Was January 2020 too long for you too?