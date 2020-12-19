Bhubaneswar, December 19: In a heart-warming scene, a mother cow was seen rushing behind the calf which was being taken to the district veterinary hospital in Odisha's Malkangiri. The video, later shared by local news channels, showed the love and affection between the bovines. The scene was akin to humans following their loved ones on stretches inside medical facilities.

In the 32-second clip, as uploaded by Omcom News, the cow could be seen moving at a quick pace behind the trolley rickshaw carrying her child to the vet hospital. Beef Sales in Goa May Dry Up Due to Karnataka's Anti-Cow Slaughter Bill.

Watch Video of Mother Cow Rushing Behind Calf Enroute Vet Hospital

As per the local reports, the calf got injured after being hit by a speeding vehicle on the road. The mother cow began treating her injured child by the roadside, when onlookers spotted them and rushed the calf to the hospital. The entire case proves that the motherly love is not only restricted to humans, but can also be found among animals.

