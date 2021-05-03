Do you believe in paranormal activities? Whether you do or not, you might want to know about National Paranormal Day, celebrated every year on May 3 that celebrates people who are interested in subjects such as ghosts, UFOs, and all things paranormal. Paranormal means some extraordinary events that are currently beyond human comprehension are beyond the grasp of science. Without any evidence, some believe that one day there will be some understanding around the paranormal activities. There have been some incidents that were earlier considered paranormal and those phenomena are yet to be understood those events and incidents. A few days ago, a father shared horrifying footage of his daughter being pulled under the bed by a paranormal being. Again, at the start of the year, a ghostly figure was spotted behind a petrol pump in Raichur, sparking spooky assumptions.

However, none of the encounters have been proved. Last year, a picture went viral after a man’s paranormal sighting in his house. Again, there was a UK woman was eerily set to marry a spirit. Then there are many places that have haunted stories associated with them. In the olden times, people used to think natural not well-understood activities as paranormal activities such as increase and decrease in the number of sparrows according to different seasons. There have been many scary ghost stories that make everyone believe that paranormal activities are real. However, to observe the day, here are some of the funniest memes about paranormal activities:

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg Ludwig (@ghostinspectorgreg)

ROFL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Golden Ghouls (@thegoldenghouls)

LMAO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Golden Ghouls (@thegoldenghouls)

Okay!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tea+Tarot (@tea_plus_tarot)

True

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ghostgrl321 (@ghostgrl321)

Can't Stop Laughing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @bochsama

Who Made This?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Private Paranormals UK (@privateparanormals)

Why?!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Haunted Ones (@the_hauntedones)

However, one must not confuse supernatural with paranormal. Supernatural means something that is not only beyond our understanding of science but are things outside our mind and thinking. We will never understand this. There is nothing that either proves it wrong or proves it right. These events are beyond the laws of science and nature.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2021 07:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).