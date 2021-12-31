New York, December 31: It's that time of the year when the Times Square Ball drops as New Yorkers bring in the new year by saying goodbye to the passing one. The tradition, which began in 1907, returns again after it was restricted for entry in 2020 given the Covid-19 situation. However, as cases of Omicron surge in the United States of America, COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place. Know all about the Times Square Ball Drop, its history, timing and details regarding live streaming of the event in the article below. New Year's Eve 2021 Fireworks at Sydney Opera House: Here's Where to Watch New Year 2022 Fireworks Display at Sydney Harbour Bridge.

History of Times Square Ball Drop

The Times Square Ball Drop is an annual tradition in New York where the people come together to welcome the new year as they bid goodbye to the old one. The tradition first began back in 1907, and has continued ever since (with few exceptions).

Timing

The celebrations begin at 6 PM in Times Square. This means that the streaming for the events will kickoff at 3.30 AM as per Indian Standard Timing (IST). KT Tunstall, Karol G and Journey will be performing for the audience, reported The New York Times.

Where and When to Watch

As the Times Square Ball Drop gets New York together for 60 seconds, it means that the actual Ball Drop will take place will be a minute long spectacle, at 11.59 PM. For those in India, this means that the ball drop will be broadcast at 10.29 AM. As the band Phish will be livestreaming the event, those wanting to watch the streaming can go on their official website at - www.livephish.com and their official Youtube channel.

