New years are like restart buttons!!! You think you can push a button and reset things all over again ??? Relax !! we’re just kidding !! Life is too short so any time is a good time to make amends and start afresh! But before that we would like for you to check out some of the most hilarious New Year Eve Memes 2021. With December being the month for introspect, we all think about the things we messed up and the people we wronged. A little more compassion could have helped or maybe just hearing someone out could have resolved a lot of issues. So find that person and tell them “Sorry for all the annoying behavior I did throughout the year. May you give me another chance to do that in the next New Year!” And what better way to do that than by sharing some hilarious New Year's Eve funny memes and jokes. Happy 'Almost' New Year 2022 Funny Memes and Jokes: Check Out Some Hilarious Year-Ending Posts as We Refuse to Believe We Ever Left 2019.

For introverts, staying at home for work and leisure is like getting that 10/10 crush that they never thought was within reach. And now that they have got it, there's no way they are letting it go. This passing year we saw so many hilarious work from home memes as well. People also tried the online dating apps, some paid to get lucky and some discovered they have a knack for it. People also make a resolution about finding the right person every year and the memes show how they often fail, while some also pass. You have to check out the best New Year's Eve Funny memes and jokes to know it for reals:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by surraaaaa (@mom_overtheedge)

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tyrabanks4head_ (@tyrabanks4head_)

LMAO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Best of Twitter memes 🏆 (@twittergold)

TMKOC Jokes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meme Mandi (@maymay_mandi)

Stop Making That Joke

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MyPostcard Global 📫 (@mypostcardapp)

If This Is Not True, We Don't Know What Is

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ash’Marie Vixen (@vetvixxen)

Me Too

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shopcjw (@shopcjw)

For all the jokes and dark humour, the realty is that we are where we are today. An additional years worth of experience and a year ahead to apply the lessons learnt from these experiences! So to all us humans (without exceptions) “Let us celebrate this New Year’s Eve in honour of the time we successfully wasted this year”

