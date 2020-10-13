There is no doubt that the coronavirus pandemic has made life so difficult and uninteresting. But it is better this way than being contracting the disease, about which medical experts do not have enough information. Stepping out for essentials is only allowed given the fact that one follows all the COVID-19 guidelines—the foremost one is wearing a mask and maintain social distancing. However, not many are following it. Videos and pictures of covidiots have surfaced on social media and among them is the latest clip from the University of Texas in Austin. No masks, no social distancing, UT students are captured partying in a tightly packed apartment. It raised concerns and has drawn severe backlash online.

UT made headlines early in the pandemic, when reportedly more than 60 students contacted the COVID-19 after a spring break trip to Cabo San Lucas. Many reports highlighted how the administration has failed to follow through on several key strategies and has allowed massive gatherings. The latest viral video comes after the school’s football team faced Oklahoma University in its annual rivalry game. Students reportedly gathered to celebrate the event via tailgates and day parties, one of which is the video that shows dozens of students packed tightly into an apartment as they dance to Icona Pop’s “I Love it.” Wedding Invitation Created as a Joke to Make Fun of COVIDIOTS Amid Pandemic Sparks Debate on Twitter!

Watch the Video:

ut students when you tell them there’s a pandemic going on: pic.twitter.com/dLRYAvFFXP — kc (@onlinelonghorn) October 11, 2020

The video received more than 5 million views. No students are seen wearing any mask or even maintain some distance. It is risky! People are concerned and many raised questions on the authorities of the university, and how the university is maybe mishandling the pandemic.

Crazy cuz im a UT student and theres been quite a few confirmed Covid cases at the school.....from students living in the dorms.....crazy..... — Kaden🐿💕 (@sobbingkaden) October 12, 2020

You could've ignored the party, stayed at home, had fun on the internet while being safe i wAnnA paRtYyyy — 💀Mohmar2010 (BLM) (@MohMar2010) October 12, 2020

Imagine risking your safety and health as well as the health and safety of the other attendees and EVERYONE ELSE YOU COME INTO CONTACT WITH AFTER THIS just to jump around to this terrible song — Jo美情⁷ 🎃 (@jovvonnaaa) October 12, 2020

The video came after UT reported that a second staff member had died contracting COVID-19. The university has seen more than 13,000 positive tests since March 1, 2020.

