OnlyFans mum, Kylie Biss is being harassed by trolls who are sending her XXX videos and pics to her family. The OnlyFans star lost her job during the lockdown as a hairdresser and is now set to be a millionaire because of the XXX website. But trolls are taking this opportunity to make her "cry non-stop". Kylie Biss, 32, lost her hairdressing job as a result of the pandemic and is now raking in a fortune selling sexy snaps online. The new gig has allowed her to splash out on luxury villas in Spain and a new £44,000 Ford Mustang GT5. XXX OnlyFans recently banned public sex and nudity on the subscription-based website.

But despite the financial perks of her job, the mum, who's on track to earn £1million, has had to face abuse from trolls. She admitted that "some people don't like what I do" but while she "respects that," she said she still deserves to be left alone. “Some people, and it’s a lot of men, have said horrible things online," she told Leeds Live. "Some people have even subscribed to my page, and paid to do so, just to tell me they don’t like what I’m doing."

Last month, things took a horrible turn when someone sent her X-rated videos to her family members. They weren't aware of her new income stream and so it caused a rift with some of her loved ones. She said: "It's so embarrassing - I've been crying non-stop. My extended family found out about my career from the leak - and haven't spoken to me since. I'm worried my children have lost part of their family." Despite being hurt by the recent attacks, the OnlyFans star refuses to let the cruel comments stop her as it's given her a much-needed confidence boost.

Recently, OnlyFans was in the news because of Mrs Poindexter who had revealed a couple of weeks ago that she was bullied because of selling hot photos and videos on XXX website OnlyFans. However, she had made clear that she is in no mood to back out after being bullied by fellow parents at her kids’ school. Soon after the revelation, she claimed that her three sons were expelled from the school on the account of her having a XXX account on OnlyFans. Mrs Poindexter claims that she earns more than $150,000 a month via XXX website OnlyFans which is a huge amount and just because of her presence on the x-rated website, her kids are suffering expulsion. However, now she has decided to take the high road and give away her money to charity. The XXX website has only boomed in the past year. Recently, a promising Australian Tennis player, Angelina Graovac joined XXX website OnlyFans aiming to sell steamy pictures to make enough money to fund her career.

From XXX Websites, OnlyFans & Pornhub.com to Zoom & Amazon some companies did have a great 2020 during COVID-19 lockdown. OnlyFans usage spiked up with even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna coming closer to fans. And while one of the most popular names would be the racer-turned-porn star, Renee Gracie who is very popular on OnlyFans, the list is never-ending. OnlyFans doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com. Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com. Last year, Beth Spiby, a 24-year-old who is quite popular on Instagram was working at M&S, Manchester had her life changed due to OnlyFans. She quit her menial job to join OnlyFans. She used to work as a cashier at M&S and has also previously worked at KFC. Beth now makes between £10,000 (9,38,855 INR) and £15,000 (14,08,282 INR) a month via the XXX website OnlyFans. Moreover, a sexy grandmother is known to earn a handful by selling seductive pictures on OnlyFans. She is 59-year-old and has quit her main career for this lucratively paying job.

